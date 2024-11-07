Strictly Come Dancing star Claudia Winkleman claims she “wants to phone a divorce lawyer”.

The Strictly presenter, 52, has revealed the one thing that annoys her about her husband that has made her consider calling a divorce lawyer.

Speaking to Paul Merton on BBC's Room 101 Claudia Winkleman said: “A buffet can make me quite emotional, I think it's the best use of our time, it is the most thrilling event and I have been with the same man for 25 years and the only time I've literally wanted to phone a divorce lawyer is when he goes 'hey, wouldn't you just prefer a menu?'

“Who are you? I've lived with you, I find you charming, you're a good kisser, everything's working, but the fact is, you do not want to get up repeatedly to get a thimble of juice and a selection of hot and cold things.”

She added: “I love a buffet! I make a buffet at home, and when I say a buffet it is two mini Babybel’s, a Boursin (cheese), I put it on the side, I get up and I walk along it.”

Who is Claudia Winkleman married to?

The Traitors host has been married to film producer Kris Thykier for 24 years. He is best known for working on Operation Mincemeat (2021), Kick-Ass (2010) and Riviera (2017). The couple reportedly met through mutual friends and married in a secret ceremony in 2000. They share three children together Matilda, Jake and Arthur.

A new celebrity version of The Traitors is currently in the works. The rumoured line-up includes Courtney Cox, Tom Daley and Bob Mortimer.

