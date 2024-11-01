This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With Christmas just around the corner, get some presents in the bag with these perfumes endorsed by celebrities including Claudia Winkleman, Stacey Soloman and Amanda Holden.

It’s November already and Christmas is just around the corner so if you are starting to panic about what to buy the ladies in your life, perfume is always a good place to start. However, with a multitude of scents to choose from, deciding on which one can become a chore in itself.

Which is why I decided to check out what some of the UK’s favourite celebrities go for as a starting point. I mean, as these ladies always look completely fabulous, it’s safe to say, they probably smell pretty good too.

Whether your loved ones are fans of the totally wholesome This Morning host Cat Deeley, prefer the edge to The Traitors star Claudia Winkleman, or want something all-out glam like Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, I’ve got you covered.

The perfumes worn by Cat Deeley, Davina McCall, Amanda Holden, Stacey Solomon and Claudia Winkleman | PA

YSL Opium Eau de Parfum worn by Claudia Winkleman

Claudia's individual and, some might say, raunchy persona is backed up by her choice of perfume. The star has admitted YSL Opium Eau de Parfum is her one and only signature scent.

The 52-year-old says it "smells of pure filth". But means that in a good way, describing it as "the best smell - it’s musky and it's dirty". If you too would like to smell, well, like "filth", a 50ml bottle of YSL Opium Eau de Parfum is currently on special offer at Boots priced at £76, down from £95.

Floral Street worn by Stacey Solomon

Unlike Claudia, Stacey Solomon prefers to have a whole range of perfumes at her disposal. Taking to Instagram in response to a fan asking which perfume she wears, Stacey revealed it was small British brand, Floral Street, she couldn't get enough of.

Byredo La Tulipe worn by Amanda Holden

From her TV debut as a contestant on the game show Blind Date in 1991 to the celebrity A-list status she holds today, Amanda has become known for her chic style. So it's probably unsurprising that the perfume preferred by the 53-year-old comes with a fairly hefty price tag.

She says Byredo La Tulipe is the scent she opts for to 'top off' her beauty regime , saying the perfume helps her "to feel well maintained" in a way she didn’t in her "younger years". La Tulipe is available at Selfridges priced at £150 for 50ml.

Molecule 01 worn by Davina McCall

The perfume worn by the OG Big Brother presenter may seem like an odd choice as, to the wearer, it may seem like they aren't wearing any perfume at all. Bear with me.

So, the idea behind the Molecule 01 scent, is that it is based on synthetic aroma-chemical Iso E Super - which boosts smells apparently - and when it comes into contact with the wearer's skin, it creates a scent individual to that person.

Davina, 57, previously said of the perfume: “People say to me all the time, ‘You smell amazing’ — but I can’t smell it on myself.” High praise indeed. Molecule 01 is available from the John Lewis website, currently reduced to £44, down from £55, for 30ml.

Perfumes worn by celebrities make a great gift for the ladies in your life | Brands' own

Coco Chanel worn by Cat Deeley

Cat Deeley, who many of us will have watched starting out on kids TV, is apparently perfume obsessed and can even identify various fragrances by scent alone.

However, there is one fragrance which has followed her around throughout her life. The 48-year-old is quoted as saying the first fragrance she was given by her mother was Coco Chanel. She told The Perfume Society: "I loved how the warm, heady fragrance changed on my skin, and I still gravitate to notes of rose, orange blossom, amber and sandalwood today."

She says she remains to this day "pretty true to my Coco Chanel roots" so if you would like to see what Cat loves so much about the perfume, you can get a bottle at John Lewis currently priced at £60 (down from £75) for 35ml.

Take this as your Christmas gift cheat sheet and get a load of your present shopping for the women you love, done in one fell swoop. You can thank me later.