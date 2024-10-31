Paloma Faith is set to appear in the celebrity edition of The Traitors.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 43-year-old singer-songwriter and actress has reportedly signed on for the hit BBC game show hosted by Claudia Winkleman. The show, which challenges contestants called "Faithfuls" to identify and eliminate undercover "Traitors" in pursuit of a cash prize, is expected to bring a star-studded cast for its upcoming season.

A source told a news outlet: "Paloma is a fascinating character with plenty of stories to tell of life in the public eye and great fun to be around. She’ll be an incredible player and will bring some glam to the castle - Claudia will have competition."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paloma Faith is set to appear in the celebrity edition of The Traitors. | Redferns

Faith, who found success as a pop artist with hits like New York in the late 2000s, has made numerous TV appearances over the years. In 2020, she served as a mentor on ITV1’s The Voice Kids UK, and in early 2024, she appeared on Channel 5’s Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C, around the release of her album The Glorification of Sadness.

Faith is expected to join other high-profile contestants rumoured to be part of the series, including This Country stars Daisy May and Charlie Cooper, who sources say will be "great players."

Other anticipated cast members are TV presenter Clare Balding, Olympic diver Tom Daley, actor Stephen Fry, and ITV News political editor Robert Peston.

While the BBC has yet to announce an official release date, filming is expected to begin next year.