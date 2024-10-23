Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Claudia Winkleman rarely gets it wrong when it comes to her laid back yet chic style and she’s nailed it again with the black velvet blazer - here are three lookalikes from the high street.

If there was one item I would associate with Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman, it would be a blazer. And is it any wonder when it must be the most versatile item of clothing around?

The humble blazer can be worn as part of a suit or as a mix-and-match item, it has the ability to elevate a pair of jeans and trainers combo to, dare I say it, ‘smart-casual’ and pairs equally as well with trousers as it does with a dress.

These days you can find them in just about any material imaginable; from tweed to satin, there is a blazer for every occasion. And the black velvet blazer that Claudia was seen out in a couple of months ago caught our eye.

Claudia Winkleman wore a velvet blazer during the 68th BFI London Film Festival

The Strictly host teamed hers with a white shirt, black leggings and brogues, which follows her typical monochrome style, but I can see it teamed with an LBD or with a skinny-rib polo neck jumper on a chilly winter’s day.

This one piece has endless capsule wardrobe appeal as, not only will it go with numerous outfits, it’s a classic piece which won’t go out of style any time soon. Maximum bang for your buck. So, with this in mind, I’ve found three black velvet blazers - one being a dead-ringer for Claud’s own - that you can pick up now and still be wearing for years to come.

A black blazer will be a go-to piece in your capsule wardrobe for years to come | Brands' own

Tailored Velvet Single Breasted Blazer from Next

This single-button jacket most closely resembles Claudia's jacket and is the "perfect choice for the party season" according to Next. And I can't help but agree.

The jacket comes in classic black and a more seasonal green, it is available in petite and regular sizes and also has matching trousers available if you would like to wear it as a suit. It’s available now from the Next website priced at a very reasonable £66.

Dorothy Perkins Velvet Blazer at Debenhams

Again, this one comes with a single button but is less structured - the lighter-weight velvet is more flowing, offering a slight twist on the classic blazer. They are not wrong when they say this piece can be worn to a "chic brunch" or when "heading out for drinks" in the evening.

The best news? It’s currently got 20% off on the Debenhams website, making it just £47.20, down from £59. That’s seriously good value for a jacket that will be worn over and over again.

Boden's Marylebone Velvet Blazer

This blazer has a more tailored look and is semi-fitted with welt pockets and button detailing on the sleeve. They sum it pretty well when they say it "wouldn’t look out of place on Savile Row. This comes in five different colours, including black, so if you did want to step away from Claudia’s monochromatic palette and add a splash of colour, there’s a few options here.

It’s the most expensive of the three - but at the moment it’s down to £136 from £170 and you will find this go-to piece will be worth every penny when you consider how often you will get to show it off. It’s available now on the Boden website.

So, if you’re looking for an outer layer that will take you from a lunch with the girls and onto a night at the opera - you won’t go far wrong with a velvet blazer. While many pieces in your wardrobe will come and go, this absolute classic of a jacket will stand the test of time and be with you for years to come.