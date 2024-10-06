Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Traitors’ Andrew Jenkins spent four weeks in a coma after he was thrown out of the driver’s side window after his car hit a curb.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the car of The Traitors’ Andrew Jenkins hit the curb, it flipped over and it eventually landed on him. He was pronounced dead on the side of the road and subsequently spent four weeks in a coma.

In an interview with The Mirror, Andrew Jenkins said:"I had lots of dark times after my accident.” He also said: "They patch you up in hospital, they do amazing things, I'll never hear a bad word about the NHS they saved my life. But they don't prepare you for the mental battle that lies ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Traitors star Andrew Jenkins involved in horrific car accident | BBC/Studio Lamberty/Paul Chappells

Despite coming out of the coma, The Traitors star Andrew Jenkins also told The Mirror about his struggles with his mental health after the accident. He said: “I used to lie in bed some days, looking at the ceiling wishing I was dead. I was a hindrance to my family, hated who I looked like. I called myself a freak every single day when I looked in the mirror. I had no self-worth, no self-esteem and I projected it onto everybody else as well."

After coming out of the coma, Andrew Jenkins was walking again and was up on his feet only weeks later. However, he was unable to play as a professional rugby player for Wales and was left with both physical and mental health repercussions. Andrew was only 21-years-old at the time of the accident.

The Traitors’ Andrew Jenkins is now putting the traumatic incident behind him and is attempting to raise funds for brain injury, Headway, by embarking on a 1200 km walk. He set off from the famous Traitors Castle and will make stops at Lancaster Castle in England and Carrickfergus Castle in Northern Ireland. His walk will end at Cardiff Castle.