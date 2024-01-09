Claudia Winkleman’s outfits for the first two episodes of The Traitors reportedly cost £4,476. Here’s how to get her look for less

Claudia Winkleman's wardrobe on BBC's The Traitors has attracted a lot of attention. Photographs courtesy of the BBC

If you are not hooked on BBC’s The Traitors for the show alone, you might instead be transfixed on host Claudia Winkleman’s wardrobe. For those that are lusting over her clothes, be prepared because the outfits that she wore on the first two episodes reportedly cost £4,476. Yes, you read that correctly, £4,476.

In Episode Two of The Traitors, Claudia is seen sporting a rather fetching green jumper with smiley faces on the elbow, perfect for this freezing cold winter weather. However, this jumper costs £480 and is available from Japanese menswear brand, Kapital. Alongside the jumper, Claudia wore a kilt style skirt from Scottish brand Brora, £259, and Dr Martens Chelsea boots that cost £180.

Claudia Winkleman's skirt from Brora costs over £200, get a checked skirt from New Look for under £10. Photographs courtesy of the BBC and New Look.

If you like the idea of opting for a kilt style skirt but don’t want to splash over £200 on it, how about opting for a Green Check Mini Tube Skirt from New Look that is under £10, and is priced at £9.74.

Claudia also wore a very stylish green coat from Officine Generale, a jumper from Broar, tweed trousers by Cordings and Hunter green Wellington boots. For those of you who are looking for a green coat on the high street, consider this Love & Roses Premium Military Long Line Trench Coat, available from Next, which is priced at £90.

If you are looking for a Claudia Winkleman Traitors style green coat for under £100, how about this Love & Roses Premium Military Long Line Trench Coat, available from Next, which is priced at £90? Photographs courtesy of BBC and Lipsy

Another Traitors look that has generated a lot of interest is the utterly gorgeous black velvet blazer that Claudia wore. However before you get too excited about this blazer, it is from Yves Saint Laurent and costs £2,175. Claudia wore the blazer with a pussy bow shirt from Self-Portrait (a favourite brand of both Catherine, Princess of Wales and her daughter Princess Charlotte), and velvet leggings from Commando that cost £90.

Another brand that both Claudia Winkelman and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are fans of is Holland Cooper. Claudia wore a navy and green coat by the brand which costs £749, on the show. She wore it with a Purdey London navy and grey argyle jumper, priced at £595, which has since sold out.