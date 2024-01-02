Season two of The Traitors on BBC One is shot at the same Scottish castle as featured in the first series

The Traitors UK returns for season two this week, following the huge success of the first series of the hit psychological game show hosted by Claudia Winkleman in 2022.

The show, based on Dutch series De Verraders proved to be one of the BBC’s most popular, attracting more than 34 million viewers on iPlayer, and an average of more than 5 million per episode as it aired on BBC One.

Ahead of the second season premiere the BBC has released first look images and a teaser trailer which feature the gorgeous series setting that viewers will recognise from the first series.

The Traitors season two was filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands

Where is The Traitors season 2 filmed?

In September 2023 production returned to the grand site where the first series of The Traitors was filmed to shoot the second season.

Both seasons of the show were filmed at Ardross Castle and its surrounding landscape over three week shoots. Ardross Castle is located in the Scottish Highlands around 25 miles north of Inverness.

The castle was originally the site of a hunting lodge, built in Ardross in the 18th century by the 1st Duke of Sutherland, who had bought the land. In 1845 the estate was sold and some time later in the century the Baronial style castle that exists today was built by immigrant workers from Ireland. It is surrounded by 100 acres of land and sits on the bank of the River Alness, which also featured in the first season of The Traitors as the setting for one of the challenges.

The Traitors is filmed in and around Ardross Castle

Ardross Castle was bought by the McTaggart family in 1983. They carried out extensive renovations on the site and it is now privately run as a wedding and events venue, and is also used for filming and professional photo shoots.

The US version of The Traitors was also filmed there, whereas the original Dutch version of the show, De Verraders, was filmed at Castle Erenstein in Kerkrade, Netherlands, and the Australian series was shot at The Robertson Hotel in New South Wales.

Can you visit Ardross Castle?

Unfortunately, Ardross Castle is a privately owned property and is not open to the general public. However, as it operates as a wedding and conference venue, it is possible to book events there.

If you are thinking of a Highlands wedding, the Great Hall at Ardross Castle can accommodate 130 guests, though the rates charged for use of the venue are not publicly available.

