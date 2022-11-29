The Traitors is a new psychological survival game show hosted by Claudia Winkleman and filmed in a castle in the Scottish Highlands

Psychological game show The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, will see 22 contestants hoping to share in a big cash prize. Filmed at the 19th century Ardross Castle, in the Scottish Highlands, the tense series will pit the contestants against each other as they try to root out the traitors.

Following the success of the original Dutch show, and an Australian version filmed at a hotel in New South Wales, the BBC picked up the series and brought Strictly Come Dancing and One Question presenter Claudia Winkleman on board as the host.

What is The Traitors?

Based on the Dutch TV show De Verraders, which premiered last year, The Traitors is a survival reality show set in a Scottish castle. After the contestants arrive at the castle, three of them will be selected by host Claudia Winkleman to be traitors, whilst the rest will be faithfuls.

The traitors will eliminate faithfuls over the course of the series - each night they will meet to decide on one contestant to remove, and that person will not arrive at breakfast the next morning. The faithfuls can banish one suspected traitor in each episode - they must decide collectively who they think is a traitor.

Each episode will present opportunities for the prize pot as contestants take part in different missions where they can add to a prize pot worth up to £120,000. The players left in the game at the end of the series will share the prize pot as long as they are all faithful. However, if there is a traitor among them, that player will win the entire prize pot.

Winkleman said: “I’m obsessed by psychological games and I couldn’t stop watching the Dutch version of the show. The fact that the BBC version is set in a castle in Scotland and the producers want me to wear tweed meant I was all in.”

The Traitors contestants

Who are the contestants on The Traitors?

22 contestants taking part in the first series of The Traitors - among them is a magician, cheerleading coach, author, pensioner, BMX athlete, spa therapist and property developer. Three of them will be selected as traitors in the first episode - only they and the audience will know who they are. The rest of the contestants will be faithfuls and must work out who they can trust and who they should banish.

Is there a trailer for The Traitors?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is The Traitors on TV?

There are 12 episodes in the season, airing sporadically across November and December - episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast. This is when all episodes in season one will be broadcast: