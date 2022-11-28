Love Island 2022 winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu feature in the new ITV2 show Homecomings, where they will travel to each other’s hometowns

Following their Love Island win, loved up couple Ekin-Su and Davide will present their own travel mini-series in which they head to each other’s home towns, meet the parents, and learn about their other half’s heritage.

The couple’s spin-off show was confirmed by ITV the same month that they left the Love Island villa, and based on Ekin-Su’s Instagram feed, it looks like the show was filmed in October. Since their time on the show, the couple have spent much of their time holidaying together, and have also visited Dubai and New York City.

Ekin-Su and Davide

Who are Davide and Ekin-Su?

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu both took part in Love Island 2022 - Davide was the first new islander to be introduced to the series, and Ekin-Su entered the villa on day three.

The pair coupled up on day five, but then spent days 12-23 in different couplings before coming back together and staying in their couple for the rest of the series. The pair had an enemies to lovers relationship in the series, winning the show on day 58, with Gemma Owen and Luca Bish the runners-up.

Davide is a 27-year-old business owner from Rome, who moved to Manchester as an adult - but he is now believed to be living with Ekin-Su in London, making the move south this month. Ekin-Su is a 28 year old British actress of Turkish origin and played the role of Isil in the Turkish soap Kuzey Yıldızı İlk Aşk. She is also slated to appear in the 15th series of Dancing on Ice.

Dacide and Ekin-Su visit each other’s hometowns in their new ITV series

What is Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings about?

The couple’s new reality show will see them travel to their family’s hometowns to meet each other’s families and share in different cultures. In the first episode, they will travel to Frosione, 50 miles south of Rome, from where Davide hails.

Ekin-Su will hope to impress Davide’s family by cooking up a gnocchi with her partner’s mum. They will also travel to Verona to visit Juliet’s Balcony, an attraction in the city that thousands of tourists flock to despite it having no real relation to the Shakespeare play. Davide will drive Ekin-Su across his home country in a Fiat 500 before taking her through the countryside on a moped, and eventually stopping off in Florence.

In the second episode, the couple will embark on an eight hour road trip in a camper van to Ekin-Su’s hometown, Odemis, near the west coast of Turkey. There, the pair will try a Turkish bath and cook family recipes with Ekin-Su’s grandmother. Davide will also try on authentic Turkish dress, and he and Ekin-Su try to learn each other’s languages.

When is Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings on TV?