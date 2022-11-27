Jill Scott was crowned queen of the jungle for 2022

The cast of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will return for one more episode at the start of December.

A special episode showing what happened following the end of the hit ITV series on Sunday (27 November). Jill Scott was crowned queen of the jungle, finishing ahead of Owen Warner.

Advertisement

Former health secrerary Matt Hancock finished in third place after making it all the way to the end of the hit series. Ant and Dec will host the special episode later in the week.

It will show what has happened after the celebrities each left the jungle. I’m a Celeb ran from 6 November until 27 November.

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know:

When is the I’m a Celebrity reunion episode?

Advertisement

The final episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here for 2022 will air on Thursday (1 December). It will air at 9pm.

How can you watch and live stream details?

The Ant and Dec fronted special episode will air at 9pm on 1 December on ITV1. It will also air on ITV Hub and be available for catch-up afterwards.

What order did the celebrities leave the jungle?

Advertisement

Jill Scott won I’m a Celebrity for 2022, with Owen Warner coming in second place.

Matt Hancock was the ninth contestant to leave the jungle, leaving them in third place over all in the competition for 2022. Ant and Dec confirmed the news.

Advertisement

Ant & Dec have been their usual cheeky selves on I’m a Celeb this year (Image: ITV)

Mike Tindall was the eigth contestant to leave the jungle. He was eliminated in the semi-final.

Comedian Seann Walsh was the seventh contestant to leave the jungle. During his time on I’m A Celebrity, Walsh described how after he was pictured kissing his Strictly Come Dancing co-star Katya Jones, his agent said his “career was dead”.

Radio host Chris Moyles was the sixth contestant to be eliminated from I’m a Celeb.

Advertisement

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe was the fifth contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celeb. The 36-year-old said: “I loved it in there but I needed my freedom… Living in it has been a whole different experience.”

Pop star Boy George was the fourth contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celeb. The Culture Club singer, 61, said on his exit: “I am sort of ready, I’ve had an amazing time, I’ve done a lot of things I never thought I’d do.”

Advertisement

Soap star Sue Cleaver was the third contestant to be eliminated from the ITV show. The Coronation Street actress, who has played Eileen Grimshaw in the soap since 2000, also revealed that she initially found taking part in the ITV reality show difficult as she is “quite a private person”.

Scarlette Douglas was named as the second contestant to be eliminated. On leaving the jungle, the A Place In The Sun presenter, 35, said: “I’m absolutely gutted I’m not even going to lie about it. I know that some people wanted to leave and I was like ‘I’m not ready to go yet’. I wanted to stay for as long as possible because those people are amazing and the jungle is incredible.”

Charlene White was the first contestant to be voted off. The 42-year-old Loose Women star said: “This is really, really weird.” White was also asked by McPartlin and Donnelly about her maternal presence in the camp, to which she replied: “Once you are a parent, you take on this role wherever you go. ”

Advertisement