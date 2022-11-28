Kate Keltie, who played Michelle Scully in Neighbours from 1999-2004 has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. A Gofundme has been set up for her.

Kate Keltie, 36, who is best known for playing Michelle Scully in Neighbours, revealed this month that she had been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. The Australian actress starred in the soap for five years.

Stage four breast cancer is not curable but can be controlled with treatment, and roughly 25% of those undergoing treatment will survive for five years or more. Keltie has started chemotherapy treatment and a fundraiser has been set up to help with her bills as she stops working due to illness.

Who did Kate Keltie play in Neighbours?

Keltie played Michelle Scully in over 380 episodes of Neighbours between 1999 and 2004 - her character departed the soap in 2003, leaving for Australia in an exchange programme in New York.

Michelle was a spoiled character in the soap, the youngest member of her family, and was able to wrap her parents around her finger, as well as manipulate those around her. Michelle’s storylines included experiencing bullying at Erinsborough High school, becoming involved in animal rights protests, and her relationship with Connor O’Neill.

She returned in 2004 for a further seven episodes in which she considered resuming her life in Erinsborough with Connor, but eventually decided to leave again for the States. Keltie did not feature in the Neighbours grand finale which aired in August this year.

Kate Keltie as Michelle Scully in Neighbours

What has Kate Keltie said about her breast cancer diagnosis?

A Gofundme page was set up on 19 November to help raise money for Keltie as she undergoes treatment, and has already raised 31,500 AUD, surpassing its 25,000 AUD target.

The page reads: “Our beautiful Kate is going through the unimaginable. She was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer. Her cancer is extremely aggressive and it has spread to other parts of her body, including her lymph nodes, blood and hip bones (known as metastatic cancer).

“This week the fight of her life begins as she starts chemotherapy. […] She will lose her gorgeous hair and cannot carry children in the future. This is devastating news for anyone, let alone at the age of 36, with no family history of breast cancer.

“Kate will then require chemo infusions every three weeks for the rest of her life, and potentially radiotherapy and surgery too. Like us; you’ll be feeling shocked, wondering what you can do to help. On top of emotional support, one of the best things we can offer is financial help.”

On 24 November, Kate posted a message of thanks on the Gofundme page, writing: “I am so sorry I haven’t had a chance to thank you all personally yet- stay with me, I’ll get there! I just wanted to say thank you, thank you, thank you for all of your support, and messages and phone calls.

“It’s so amazing to know I have so many incredible people in my corner. I’ve just got over Covid and I start my first round of chemotherapy tomorrow, and you really have no idea how my head space has changed going into it because of each and every one of you. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Kate x.”

Will Kate Keltie be in Neighbours next year?

