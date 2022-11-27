Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson star in The Patient, a new psychological thriller from the creators of The Americans

The Patient, a psychological thriller starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson, is coming to Disney+ in the UK on Wednesday 30 November.

The series, which was created by the writers of The Americans, follows a therapist kidnapped by a serial killer.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Patient.

What’s it about?

A serial killer named Sam Fortner takes a therapist, Alan Strauss, hostage – and demands therapy sessions. Alan must attempt to stop Sam from killing again, and avoid becoming his next victim.

The official synopsis from Disney+ explains that “alone in captivity, Alan excavates his own past through memories of his old therapist, Charlie, and grapples with waves of his own repressed troubles – the recent death of his wife, Beth, and the painful estrangement from his religious son, Ezra.”

“Over the course of his imprisonment, Alan uncovers not only how deep Sam’s compulsion runs, but also how much work he has to do to repair the rift in his own family.”

Who stars in The Patient?

Steve Carrell as Alan Strauss, chained to a chair, and Domhnall Gleeson as Sam Fortner in The Patient (Credit: Frank Ockenfells/FX)

Steve Carell plays Alan Strauss, a therapist kidnapped by one of his patients. Carell (one r) is best known for his comedy career, in particular for having played Michael Scott in The US Office, but he’s also received acclaim for dramatic performances in The Morning Show, Foxcatcher, and The Big Short.

Domhnall Gleeson plays Sam Fortner, the eponymous patient and serial killer. You’ll likely recognise Gleeson from appearing in films like About Time, The Force Awakens, Ex Machina, and Brooklyn, or from television roles in Black Mirror and Frank of Ireland.

Linda Emond plays Candace, Sam’s mother. Emond has appeared in Succession, The Good Fight, and The Gilded Age. She’s also appeared in four different iterations of Law & Order – Law & Order, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Trial by Jury – and played a doctor in three of them.

They’re joined by Andrew Leeds (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Alan Blumenfeld (Heroes, Felicity), and David Allen Grier (The Carmichael Show) amongst others.

Who writes and directs?

The Patient was created and written by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, writing partners who are best known for creating the Cold War drama The Americans. Fields and Weisberg have written all ten episodes of The Patient.

The series was directed by Chris Long (Suspicion), Kevin Bray (The Morning Show, Succession), and Gwyneth Horder-Payton (Pam & Tommy, The Offer).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch the trailer for The Patient right here, and see some of the conversations between Carell and Gleeson.

When and how can I watch it?

The Patient will arrive as a boxset on Disney+ in the UK on Wednesday 30 November, with all tne episodes available to watch at once.

How many episodes are there?

There are ten episodes to The Patient, each around half an hour long.

Why should I watch The Patient?