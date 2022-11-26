Your guide to everything that’s new on Disney+ UK this December, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch

As ever, a new month means new television to watch – and on Disney+ that can mean a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Disney+, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s December releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Drama

Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela in National Treasure: Edge of History, reaching to grab an artefact (Credit: Disney/Brian Roedel)

National Treasure: Edge Of History | Wednesday 14 December

Jess, a brilliant and resourceful dreamer, searches for answers about her family; she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. Lisette Alexis and Justin Bartha star in this television sequel to the Nic Cage movies.

Documentaries

Sir Paul McCartney with a guitar in Studio 2 Abbey Road (Credit: Disney+/Mary McCartney)

Idina Menzel: Which Way To The Stage? | Friday 9 December

Featuring never-before-seen performance footage alongside raw and vulnerable interviews, the documentary follows Idina on an intimate journey as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom and wife on a grueling travel schedule while preparing to take the stage at Madison Square Garden.

If These Walls Could Sing | Friday 16 December

In this personal film of memory and discovery, director Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to tell the stories of some of the studio’s most iconic recordings — and the people who made them happen.

Family

Security guard Nick Daley walks past a large dinosaur exhibit in Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (Credit: Disney+)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid – Rodrick Rules | Friday 2 December

Animated adaptation of the second Jeff Kinney book. Greg Heffley is, once again, locked in a battle with his brother Rodrick – so he’s less than pleased when his parents force them to spend quality time together.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again | Friday 9 December

Nick Daley is following in his father’s footsteps as night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History. When the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes, it is up to Nick to save the museum once and for all. Animated sequel to the Ben Stiller movies, featuring Jonathan Darby as Nick.

Reality & Light Entertainment

The members of Pentatonix (Credit: Disney+/Eric McCandless)

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays | Friday 2 December

Superstar acapella group Pentatonix is struggling to find inspiration for their annual holiday album, and the clock is ticking. With the help of some Disney magic, they go on a whirlwind tour around the world, discovering holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans all around the globe: from Tokyo to Grenada, Ghana to Mexico and Iceland.

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl | Wednesday 28 December

Featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers, and out-of-this-world special effects, this filmed version of a live concert experience gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters, and songs of Disney’s Encanto.

Internationals

Week-end Family Holiday Special | Friday 9 December

Every weekend, fun-loving Fred has custody of his three very different daughters – idealistic Clara, quirky Victoire, and demanding Romy. This would be complicated enough, but their three mothers and Fred’s best friend Stan are always on the scene as well, making the weekends a little bit more frenetic. Christmas special for a popular French sitcom.

Disney Original Films

Kylie Liya Page, Riele Downs, and Auli’i Cravalho in Darby and the Dead (Credit: Disney+)

Darby And The Dead | Friday 2 December

After suffering a near-death experience as a young girl, Darby Harper gains the ability to see dead people, and becomes introverted and shut off from her high school peers as a result. But all that changes when Capri, the Queen Bee of the school’s most exclusive clique, unexpectedly dies in a freak hair straightening accident. Capri’s upcoming “Sweet 17” party is cancelled – and Capri pleads with Darby from the other side to intervene and convince Capri’s friends to proceed with the party as planned.

Old Favourites

The Muppet Christmas Carol – Extended Edition | Friday 9 December

