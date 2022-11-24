Fans have been waiting on the highly-anticpated lineup for the 2023 live shows, but who will make an appearance on the road..?

Strictly Come Dancing is in its 20th series and its popularity sows no signs of slowing down. The BBC dancing competition show is still a mainstay on Saturday night television and has garnered itself a legion of fans across the country and the world.

While a only handful of fans are normally able to watch the live shows in person, there is another way Strictly fanatics can get close to the action. The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is getting ready to set back out on the road.

This series has already brought high and lows to the television screens, from Tony Adam’s questionable moves to Humza Yassin’s rise to fame on the show. And now fans will be able to watch their favourite series 22 stars on the road.

But not every contestant will be able to join the cast as they trek the UK. As like other years, there will be some notable missing contestants on the tour.

But who is involved, and who won’t be able to appear? Here’s everything you need to know about the Strictly tour 2023.

Which celebrities are on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023?

So far, only three celebrities have been confirmed for the tour, due to kick off in January 2023. These celebs are actor Will Mellor, paralympian Ellie Simmonds and radio DJ Tyler West.

Speaking of his excitement, Will said: “Strictly has been one of the most memorable and emotional journeys I’ve ever been on! Stepping out of my comfort zone and being a part of this massive show is something I’ll never forget.

Celebrities have been confirmed for the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing tour (Credit: BBC)

“I can’t wait to put on my dancing shoes and go around the country to perform on huge stages in front of thousands of people who have watched and supported us. Bring on the tour!”

His sentiments were shared by Ellie and Tyler. Ellie added: “Strictly was a such an incredible life-changing and emotional experience for me.

“It gave me a huge confidence boost and the feeling that anything is possible. So to be able to continue my journey on the tour next year is going to be amazing. I can’t wait!”

Tyler, who was voted out during the show’s iconic Blackpool episode, added: “I am so happy my Strictly journey isn’t over quite yet and I can’t wait to relive some of our favourite dances and live like a pop-star on tour performing for audiences each night. I am buzzing to get on the road with the gang.”

Further casting announcements are set to be made in the near future. However, some conestants have already ruled themselves out.

Comedian Jayde Adams told a fan on Twitter that she would not be involved with the tour. This is due to scheduling conflicts in her diary.

Will the judges be on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023?

The tour show is normally played out like a live episode of the show. The audience is treated to a nightful of dances, which the judges verdict on the routines, and then at the end they are able to vote on who should take home the Glitterball trophy.

Head judge Shirley Ballas, alongside Anton Du Beke and Craig Revell Horwood will all feature with only Motsi Mabuse the only judge not to make an appearance. The show will be hosted by veteran Strictly alum Janette Manrara.

Where will the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023 visit?

The tour is due to makes stops all over the country. It will run from 20 January 2023 until 12 February 2023, with full listings available on the tour website.

The tour’s shows includes:

