Len Goodman, known also for his job as a Strictly Come Dancing Judge, has announced he is leaving the show’s US version, Dancing with the Stars after 17 years. He joined the panel in 2005, a year after Strictly Come Dancing launched.

Goodman was on the Strictly Come Dancing panel when it began on the BBC in 2004, and he featured in both shows until 2016, when he decided to retire from the UK original.

He took a break from the show in season 21 and didn’t travel to the US for season 29 during the pandemic, but instead filmed various video segments.

But now he has announced he will be stepping down from the US version too. He announced the news during Monday’s semi-final episode of DWTS, receiving a standing ovation from audience members.

His fellow judges were all quite emotional when it was revealed he was leaving. But why has Goodman decided to make this decision? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Len Goodman?

Goodman, who is 78 years old, is a professional ballroom dancer, dance judge, and coach. He began dancing at the age of 19, when it was recommended to him as a therapy for a foot injury, and eventually, Goodman turned professional.

He won several competitions and retired from dancing in his late twenties after winning the British Championships at Blackpool. He is also the recipient of the Carl Alan award, and in 2006 and 2007, a show in which he appeared was nominated for the Emmy Award in the Outstanding Reality/Competition Program category. He also owns a dance school in Dartford, Kent, called the Goodman Academy.

At the age of 28, Goodman married his dancing partner, Cherry Kingston, but was later divorced. He also had a son, at the age of 36 with his long-term partner, Lesley. However, in 2021, Goodman married his partner of over 10 years dance teacher Sue Barrett in a small ceremony. At the time, he told the Daily Mail: “‘I’ve had a marvellous day, and now my gorgeous Sue is the new Mrs Goodman.

“Did I pickle my walnuts? Of course I did! I wanted it to be a low-key affair, so we didn’t tell anyone except my 96-year-old mum as I didn’t want her having a heart attack with the surprise.”

Why is Len Goodman leaving Dancing with the Stars?

Goodman revealed he was stepping down from his role as he wanted to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family” back in the UK. He announced the news during Monday’s semi-final episode and received a standing ovation from the audience.

Host Tyra Banks gave Goodman the floor to make his speech. He said: “Whilst we all are getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it would also be with a touch of sadness as this will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars.

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.

I cannot thank you enough, the family of Dancing with the Stars. It has been such a wonderful experience for me and I’m looking forward so much to next week’s finale, I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.”

Bruno with other Strictly judges Len Goodman, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood.

When did Len Goodman leave Strictly Come Dancing?

Goodman’s final appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK was on the 2016 Christmas Day Special. Shirley Ballas replaced him as head judge. Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli also appeared on both Strictly and Dancing With The Stars simultaneously. Tonioli recently stepped down as a judge on Strictly but is continuing on the US version.