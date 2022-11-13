The fan-favourite Blackpool episode will be back on screens next weekend, as the celebs and professionals prepare to give it their all at Tower Ballroom.

Strictly Come Dancing is returning to Blackpool for the first time since before the pandemic - and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Strictly is usually held and filmed in Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, but for one week each year the show moves up north to the iconic Tower Ballroom in Blackpool. However, the regular episode has been suspended for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, so its grand return - which will take place next weekend, on Saturday 19 November - has prompted more discussion than usual.

For the celebs and professionals on Strictly, making it to Blackpool is often seen as an exciting milestone. The special episode is also a favourite among fans, and has in the past prompted more than a few memorable moments - such as Ed Balls descending to the dance floor while playing a burning piano. Who knows what the dancers have up their sleeves this year?

But why does Strictly go to Blackpool in the first place - and how do all of the logistics and practicalities work? Here’s everything you need to know about the night at Tower Ballroom.

Strictly Come Dancing is returning to Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom for the first time since before the pandemic. Credit: Getty Images

Why does Strictly go to Blackpool?

There are two main reasons for the trip to Tower Ballroom - a practical one, and a more symbolic one.

Although Strictly had decamped to Blackpool twice before - in 2004 and 2005 respectively - the special Blackpool Week episode did not become a regular thing until 2009. This was because Children In Need temporarily needed to take over the Strictly studio at BBC Television Centre for its annual fundraising telethon - something which happened every November.

In 2013, when the television centre closed, Strictly no longer needed to make way for Children In Need - but by this point, Blackpool Week had been going on for so long that there was arguably no turning back.

The reason that Tower Ballroom is the perfect place for this trip is because of its iconic history in the world of dancing. Dating back to 1894, the ballroom has hosted various dance championships over the years - meaning many of the biggest names in the sport have taken to the sprung floor.

Measuring in at 37 by 31 metres, which is nine times bigger than Elstree, the ballroom also has an air of grandeur - which adds to the atmosphere of the special, annual trip. So Blackpool Week is an established milestone in Strictly - both because it roughly marks the halfway point in the series, and because it’s a big moment for celebrities who get the chance to dance where various professionals have before them.

Strictly Come Dancing is usually held and filmed at Elstree Studios. Credit: PA

Where do the celebrities and dancers stay in Blackpool?