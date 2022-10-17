Matt Goss, who was voted off Strictly Come Dancing at the weekend, has opened up about his rare health condition, and has praised Strictly staff for their discretion

Matt Goss has opened up about living with a rare condition known as Poland syndrome, and has thanked the wider Strictly Come Dancing team for their support, and discretion.

The Bros frontman, 54, broke down in tears on Sunday, as he became the latest celebrity to be voted off the show, following a dance-off with Kym Marsh.

Goss , who lives in London, spoke about how the challenges he’s experienced on the BBC dancing show have improved his posture and body confidence.

Matt Goss, who was voted off Strictly Come Dancing at the weekend, has opened up about his rare health condition, and has praised Strictly staff for their discretion. (Photo by Getty Images)

The 80s pop star has a rare condition, known as Poland syndrome, where affected individuals are born with underdeveloped or missing muscles, on one side of the body.

Matt recently shared that he has “one pectoral muscle on the right side instead of two. The lower one is missing, but the upper one is fine and strong.”

The rare condition can affect posture and cause abnormalities in the chest, shoulder, arm and hand.

Matt, who is paired up with Nadiya Bychkova on the show, has been at the bottom of the leaderboard twice, and also narrowly avoided being eliminated in week two.

The Bros brothers, Matt Goss and Luke Goss present the British Artist Video Of The Year award during The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Goss admitted that participating in the long-running dancing show has done wonders for his self-esteem.

Last week, he told The Daily Mail : “My posture has improved since being on Strictly. I want to say to the judges, ‘you’ve made me want to improve this and be proud of my posture’.”

He added: “This is a journey for me – every week I am getting stronger.”

The ‘When will I be famous?’ singer, now lives in London, after 25 year in the US, and an 11 year residency in Vegas.

Matt Goss performs in front of Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip during the announcement of his new show at the resort January 28, 2010. Matt performed in the Gossy Room twice a week starting March 12 2010. (Photo by Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau via Getty Images)

Goss also paid tribute to Strictly Come Dancing’s ‘very caring’ costume team, who design and create all the intricate costumes, on a weekly basis.

He said: “The costume team were relative strangers at the beginning but from the start they’ve always been very kind and discreet – it has really touched me.”

“It has been one of my favourite things about the Strictly experience,” Goss added.

He went on to explain that the costume department would have to make a jacket tight on the right side, so that it counterbalances his left side.

Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima, right went head to head with Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova in this weeks dance-off

Goss added: “Slim tailoring is good for me and my fashion is determined by my chest shape.”

The 54-year-old musician made it clear that he is just as capable as anyone else, and his rare condition does not disadvantage him in any way.

He continued that he intends to raise awareness of Poland syndrome, “I am going to look at creating some kind of charity to build confidence, to show kids with the syndrome they can achieve everything in life.”

Meanwhile, many Strictly Come Dancing fans have taken to social media to complain about the ‘leak’ of the eliminated contestants, ahead of the results show, on Sundays.

Bosses at Strictly Come Dancing are reportedly on the hunt to find the audience mole who is revealing on Twitter, which celebrity has been voted-off on the Saturday night.

2021’s judging panel of (L-R) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke are set to return for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing series.

The Sunday’s results show is filmed ‘as live’ after the Saturday show, and the audience are sworn to secrecy, with all mobile phones forbidden in the studio.