Over the years, Children in Need has raised over £1 billion to help disadvantaged children across the UK

BBC’s annual Children in Need telethon will return for its 43rd anniversary this year, with a number of Britain’s most famous TV presenters and personalities teaming up to help raise money for UK charities.

This is everything you need to know about Children in Need 2022, from this year’s theme to which famous faces are taking part - and how you can get involved.

When is Children in Need 2022 and how can I watch it?

The Children in Need appeal show will take place on Friday 18 November 2022. The event will be broadcast live on BBC One from 7pm and will run until 10pm. Those wishing to stream the programme will also be able to do so via the BBC iPlayer .

What is the theme of Children in Need 2022?

This year the appeal will be aiming to provide support for the increasing number of children suffering from the UK’s cost of living crisis. It will also strive to provide support for charities and communication organisations that support young children throughout the UK.

Based on the current situation facing Britain, Children in Need has launched a new campaign called Positive Relationships. This campaign will take an in depth look at the life changing differences that can be made through children’s relationship with grassroot project workers and the way in which they can influence their lives for the better.

Children in Need 2022 aims to raise awareness of grassroot organisations and the important role that they play in shaping young people’s lives both in terms of their mental well being and opportunities to succeed.

Who is involved in Children in Need 2022?

Former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, Loose Women panellist Katie Piper and fitness guru Joe Wicks are amongst the familiar faces taking part in the 2022 Children in Need campaign.

Talking about the importance of this year’s appeal, Whitmore said: “Children, young people and families across the UK are facing a multitude of challenges including, poverty, mental health problems, illness, isolation, loneliness and social injustice.

“With your support the British public can donate to help BBC Children In Need fund projects to deliver the right support and guidance for children and young people who need our support, right now.

Laura Whitmore will present Children in Need 2022 (Getty images)

“I want the nation to go Spotacular for BBC Children In Need and give what they can to improve the lives for vulnerable children and young people.”

A number of other celebrities are also set to be involved in the campaign, including former Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and 2018 Love Island winner Dani Dyer.

Here is a full list of all the celebrities to be confirmed for Children in Need 2022:

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams

Love Island winner Dani Dyer

Podcast host Giovanna Fletcher

Comedian Jason Manford

RuPaul’s Drag race winner Blu Hydrangea

Presenter and social media star Tilly Ramsay

Broadcaster Anita Rani

YouTuber Lewys Ball

Blogger Louise Pentland

Former football player and pundit Alex Scott

Actor and TV presenter Chris Ramsey

Wheelchair Basketball player and presenter Ade Adepitan

Actor and presenter Mel Giedroyc

What to expect from Children in Need 2022

Fitness expert Wicks, known as The Body Coach, will be encouraging people in communities across the UK to head to their local parkrun event and walk the route in a bid to boost their physical and mental wellbeing.

The Walk with Joe event will run over the first two weekends in November and walkers will also be asked to donate what they can to help support the appeal.

Wicks will also be taking part in a 30 mile ultra marathon on Friday 18 November. The fitness expert is aiming to finish this walk within 10 hours.

What’s the rickshaw challenge?

The rickshaw challenge will return this year as part of Children in Need 2022. The challenge sees Matt Baker and a team of five young people take on a relay style bike ride over five days.

Each of the riders will take on a section of the journey by travelling through their hometowns and visiting places across the UK which are important to them along the way. The Rickshaw challenge began on Monday 17 October and runs until Friday 21 October.

You can look back at the best moments from their challenge in a special one-off documentary on BBC One on Tuesday 15th November.

How to donate

As well as donating to causes in your area or during the Children in Need TV spot, there are also various fundraising activities which you can get involved in.

The Countryfile Ramble will return in 2022 and you can support people taking part in rambles across the UK in the link.

Likewise you can also take part in one of the BBC Children in Need SPOTacular challenges which can range from Bake Sales to Pudsey approved Beer Pong.

You can also purchase an item from the Children in Need online shop.

How much did Children in Need raise in 2021?

In 2021, the Children in Need show helped raise £51 million to help support those suffering from mental health problems.

Last year’s anthem saw former One Direction singer Niall Horan and Anne-Marie perform a cover of the popular Fleetwood Mac song Everywhere. Ed Sheeran, Griff and Yungblud also featured on the track, playing guitar, synth and bass.

Where does the money go for Children in Need?

The money raised from Children in Need is used to help disadvantaged children across the UK. BBC Children in Need helps support over 3000 different charities across the UK and since it was first founded in 1980 it has raised over £1 billion according to the BBC.

