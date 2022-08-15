Nicola Adams and girlfriend Ella Baig have shared their newborn son’s name and birth story.

Nicola Adams and her partner Ella Baig have announced the arrival of their son Taylor Nate Adams, who was born a month premature at just 3lb 14oz .

The new mothers, who lives in Leeds, have finally told the world the name of their son and shared an adorable photo of the one month old boy.

The couple admitted that it took them a while to land on the name Taylor as they wanted to make sure that the name they chose suited their newborns personality.

Nicola has announced the name of her baby boy.

In an interview with Hello Magazine,Nicola said: “My son being born is the most amazing thing that’s ever happened to me.

“I can’t even explain the feeling - I felt this instant love.”

The photo shows Ella, 24, and Nicola, 39, cradling the newborn on Ella’s lap as they looking lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Baby Taylor didn’t have the easiest start to life as he was born a month prematurely.

Ella said: “I said he was a fighter when he was in my stomach and he’s definitely come out like that.

“He’s progressing really fast.

“He’s trying to do things he shouldn’t be able to do yet - like holding his bottle.”

Nicola and Ella shared the celebration of his birth on Instagram four weeks ago.

Nicola and Ella shared a photo standing outside of the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London with their son hidden away in a car seat.

The former boxer wrote: “Can’t believe it, it’s official me and @ella.baig are parents now.

“Can’t wait to get you home #twomums #babyboy.”

Nicola also shared a black and white photo of their son’s feet inside his mothers hands on July 11.

The post said: “We are so excited to announce to the world that Taylor Nate Adams has arrived.

“The first moment we laid eyes upon you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond.

“We went to the moon and back to get you and we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow.”

Nicola and Ella conceived Taylor through IVF - it took four rounds before the treatment was successful.