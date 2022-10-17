A BBC One telethon raises funds for the charity, which is symbolised by Pudsey bear, every year

This November sees the return of Children in Need , BBC’s fundraising campaign in aid of disadvantaged children across the UK .

Over the last four decades, it has raised over £1 billion for children and young people in the UK. In total, £1,569,978,236 has been raised from 1980 to 2021.

Each and every year, people and famous faces are encouraged to take part in a variety of challenges to help raise funds for the campaign, including a rickshaw relay race , and there’s also an annual telethon.

So, just what is Children in Need, when is the telethon and how can you watch it, and how can you see the rickshaw challenge?

Pudsey Bear is the face of BBC’s Children in Need.

What is Children in Need?

BBC Children in Need is the BBC’s UK charity. Children in Need (CIN) funds thousands of charities and projects across the UK which all support children and young people to feel and be safer, have improved mental health and wellbeing, form better, more positive relationships and be given more equal opportunities.

Children in Need also funds grassroots organisations and project workers who help to provide the vital positive relationships children need to help them work through the challenges in their lives.

The mascot of Children in Need is Pudsey Bear, a yellow bear who wears a spotty bandana covering one eye. To raise their vital funds, CIN hold what they describe as a “spotacular” appeal every year in November.

People are encouraged to take part in a variety of activities, including cake sales, sponsored walks and cycles and also a rickshaw challenge.

There’s also a telethon every November on BBC One which includes sketches, comedy routines, challenges, music performances, and stories from those who have been supported by the charity. It has been held every year since 1980.

When is the Children in Need 2022 telethon?

This year, the BBC’s Children in Need telethon will take place on Friday 18 November. It will be hosted by TV presenter and wheelchair basketball player Ade Adepitan MBE, comedian and TV presenter Mel Giedroyc, comedian Chris Ramsey, professional football player and sports pundit Alex Scott and comedian Jason Manford.

The BBC are expected to release more details of what viewers can expect on the night, and you can find more information by checking the official Children in Need website .

How can I watch the Children in Need telethon?

The Children in Need telethon is always televised live on BBC One for three hours. The exact timings of the show are yet to be announced.

We’ll keep this page updated with more information as soon as we have it, but we do know you’ll be able to watch the show on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Where can I see the rickshaw challenge?

Every year for the past 12 years, TV presenter Matt Baker MBE has taken part in a rickshaw relay race with inspirational young people who have been helped by Children in Need.

This year, the Rickshaw Relay will take place between Monday 17 October and Friday 21 October and, in a first for the challenge, BBC Breakfast will be live with Matt Baker MBE and the team every morning from 6am so viewers can be a part of their journey.

Baker will be joined in the challenge by a team of five inspiring young people, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need funded projects. Each rider will take a section of the journey, travelling through their hometowns and visiting places across the UK which hold a particular significance for them along the way.

In a special twist this year, a sixth day of the challenge will be held at Silverstone with members of the public invited to cycle alongside the rickshaw and clock up as many miles around the world famous racing track as possible to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

The routes start and end points are as follows:

Day one – Monday 17 October - Sunderland to Durham

Day two – Tuesday 18 October - Warrington to Wrexham

Day three – Wednesday 19 October - Aberystwyth

Day four - Thursday 20 October - Birmingham to Kenilworth

Day five - Friday 21 October - Wellingborough to Silverstone

You can also watch the rickshaw team on their full journey during a special one-off documentary on BBC One on Tuesday 15 November, which will not only share the team’s remarkable stories but also celebrate the history of the challenge. The air time of this documentary has yet to be announced, but we will update this article with more information when we get it.

For more information about the rickshaw riders please visit the official Children in Need website .

How can I donate to Children in Need?