Every November, BBC launches its annual Children in Need fundraising campaign in aid of disadvantaged children across the UK .

The campaign has been helping children be the best they can be for almost 100 years now, as the very first BBC radio broadcast appeal for children was broadcast on Christmas Day 1927. Almost 30 years later, in 1955, there was the first ever televised appeal. The Christmas Day appeals continued on TV and radio until 1979 and then, in 1980, the modern BBC Children in Need Appeal was created.

The charity has always been devoted to raising money for charities working with children across the country, and different organisations have a chance to benefit each and every year.

So, just how many projects does Children in Need support, how much money has been raised over its history and how is the money used? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Children in Need?

BBC Children in Need is the BBC’s UK charity. Children in Need (CIN) funds thousands of charities and projects across the UK which all support children and young people to feel and be safer, have improved mental health and wellbeing, form better, more positive relationships and be given more equal opportunities. Children in Need also funds grassroots organisations and project workers who help to provide the vital positive relationships children need to help them work through the challenges in their lives.

The mascot of Children in Need is Pudsey Bear, a yellow bear who wears a spotty bandana covering one eye. To raise their vital funds, CIN hold what they describe as a “spotacular” appeal every year in November. People are encouraged to take part in a variety of activities, including cake sales, sponsored walks and cycles and also a rickshaw challenge.

There’s also a telethon every November on BBC One which includes sketches, comedy routines, challenges, music performances, celebrity appearances and stories from those who have been supported by the charity. It has been held every year since 1980.

How many projects does Children in Need support?

BBC Children in Need is currently supporting over 2400 local charities and projects in communities across the UK. Each of them are helping children and young people facing a range of disadvantages such as living in poverty, being disabled or ill, or experiencing distress, neglect or trauma.

BBC’s fundraising campaign Children in Need has been raising money to help disadvantaged children in the UK for almost a century.

How much money has been raised by Children in Need?

Over the last four decades, since the launch of the che charity appeal as we know it today, Children In Need has raised over £1 billion for children and young people in the UK. In total, £1,569,978,236 has been raised from 1980 to 2021.

Where does the money raised by Children in Need go?

In the last grant year, the money raised via CIN has helped change the lives of over 460,000 children and young people facing disadvantage in this country, according to the BBC.

Once the BBC knows how much money has been donated and raised through their annual appeal each year, they set out a grant budget for the year and hold grant rounds where projects can apply for funding. Applications are assessed to ensure that the funding will make a real difference to children and young people, and organisations applying for funding must clearly demonstrate how their project will change the lives of those aged 18 and under for the better.

The BBC then provides grants to successful projects over a three year period. The money is released to the organisation over time in instalments. The organisations who have benefited from CIN grants so far include Shout, a new support service for young people in crisis, Parent Zone, which offers expert advice digitally to children and adults and Stormbreak, a charity that supports children’s mental health. For more information about the causes supported by Children in Need, you can visit the CIN official website .

How can I watch the Children in Need telethon?

You’ll be able to watch the CIN telethon live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday 18 November between 7pm and 10pm. It will also be available to watch shortly after broadcast on BBC iPlayer for you to watch at a time to suit you.

