Comedian Chris Ramsey is set to host the 2022 BBC Children in Need for the third time

The comedian, 36, from South Shields has been announced as the presenter for this year’s BBC Children In Need event following, his successful campaign last year.

Children in Need will take place on 18 November, however Chris has already started bringing awareness to families that need help by visiting a centre that has used funding from the cause for over three years.

Chris Ramsey is set to host the 2022 Children in Need event (Pic:Getty)

The community project allows children to “explore their creativity” by participating in art workshops, while having some food in a time when the cost of living is “trapping” more families in poverty and the social effects of Covid-19 are still ongoing.

Chris spoke to Will, who is a spokesperson for the community project, about the work they do to help some of the 3.9 million children in poverty in the UK.

Advertisement

Speaking in a YouTube video, Will said: “It’s a place that kids can explore their creativity, find things they’re good at, and have fun. A lot of the kids we work with, don’t get the opportunity to succeed as much as other kids.

Children in Need funds community projects that feed and inspire kids (Pic:Getty)

“They might come from a pretty tough background or have a tough and chaotic time at home…It’s sad to say that a lot of kids are hungry when they come here, and maybe it is just because they are hungry after school, but for kids, food is a big thing.”

With the cost of living increasing to its highest rate in 40 years, the community project leader added that the organisation is talking to local partners about how they can respond to children who are affected.

Previously the project focused on how they can help families and kids by providing food banks and food support, but the worry about fuel poverty is an increasing problem meaning the stability Children in Need provides them is crucial.

Advertisement

Food poverty is increasing due to the cost of living crisis (Pic:Getty)

“A lot of these guys are on prepayment metres, and I suspect that’s going to get worse,” Will added.

In the Children in Need video, Will explained that children thrive off being creative and practical especially after being stuck inside from Covid-19 lockdowns but they and their parents are anxious to get out.

As a result of people feeling “trapped” due to the ongoing crises in the UK, Chris Ramsey said it is more important “than ever” to fundraise for the BBC charity by visiting other Children in Need funded projects.

Pudsey Bear is ready for the 18 November 2022 (Pic:Getty)

Advertisement

After a hugely successful two years as part of the presenting team, the comedian took to social media to share his thoughts on being chosen to front the programme again.

Holding a Pudsey Bear mug, Chris said: “It’s an honour to be asked to be part of the fantastic presenting team again for this year’s BBC Children in Need.

“You guys helped raise so much money in the last two years that I’ve been co-hosting, and I know we can do it all again this year…at a time where it is needed more than ever.”

“Mark the date in your diary, it’s going to be an amazing night of entertainment for an incredible cause…We’re there for you.”