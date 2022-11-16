This year’s fundraising telethon has a “SPOTacular” theme

November is here - and that means it’s time for the return of Children in Need , BBC ’s fundraising campaign in aid of disadvantaged children across the UK .

Each and every year, people and famous faces are also encouraged to take part in a variety of challenges to help raise even more money for the campaign. There’s also an annual fundraising telethon too, which sees special short versions of some of our favourite TV shows broadcast, to entertain viewers and raise even more cash. This year’s show has a “SPOTacular" theme, and viewers are encouraged to test their skills with an on-the-spot challenge or wear a spotty piece of clothing.

Over the last four decades, Children In Need has raised over £1 billion for children and young people in the UK. In total, £1,569,978,236 has been raised from 1980 to 2021.

So, exactly when is the 2022 Children in Need telethon on TV, who is presenting it, what can viewers expect to see during it and how can you watch it? Here’s what you need to know.

What is Children in Need?

BBC Children in Need is the BBC’s UK charity. Children in Need (CIN) funds thousands of charities and projects across the UK which all support children and young people to feel and be safer, have improved mental health and wellbeing, form better, more positive relationships and be given more equal opportunities. Children in Need also funds grassroots organisations and project workers who help to provide the vital positive relationships children need to help them work through the challenges in their lives.

The mascot of Children in Need is Pudsey Bear, a yellow bear who wears a spotty bandana covering one eye. To raise their vital funds, CIN hold what they describe as a “spotacular” appeal every year in November. People are encouraged to take part in a variety of activities, including cake sales, sponsored walks and cycles and also a rickshaw challenge.

There’s also a telethon every November on BBC One which includes sketches, comedy routines, challenges, music performances, celebrity appearances and stories from those who have been supported by the charity. It has been held every year since 1980.

What time and date is the Children in Need 2022 telethon on?

The Children in Need telethon is always televised live on BBC One for three hours. This year, the BBC’s Children in Need telethon will be broadcast live from Media City UK in Salford, Manchester, on Friday 18 November between 7pm and 10pm.

Who are the Children in Need 2022 telethon presenters?

The Children in Need telethon will be hosted by TV presenter and wheelchair basketball player Ade Adepitan MBE, comedian and TV presenter Mel Giedroyc, comedian Chris Ramsey, professional football player and sports pundit Alex Scott and comedian Jason Manford.

The BBC are expected to release more details of what viewers can expect on the night, and you can find more information by checking the official Children in Need website .

What specials will be shown on the Children in Need 2022 telethon?

Viewers will also see Romesh Ranganathan hosting a Weakest Link special with a CIN twist, as well as a children’s takeover of Blankety Blank with Bradley Walsh with contestants Eastenders actress Maisie Smith and Great British Bake Off winner and TV personality John Waite. In addition, there will be a TV first when The Repair Shop team will be revealing the results of a unique restoration live on the night.

Graham Norton’s Red Chair will also make a return, with kids in control of the lever, while music and entertainment will be provided courtesy of singer Lewis Capaldi and Ashley Banjo’s dance troupe Diversity. The BBC Children in Need Choir will also return with a special rendition of Somewhere Only We Know by Keane.

How can I watch the Children in Need telethon?

You’ll be able to watch the show live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer . It will also be available to watch shortly after broadcast on BBC iPlayer for you to watch at a time to suit you.

How can I donate to Children in Need?