Strictly Come Dancing is airing on BBC throughout the autumn

Strictly Come Dancing is one of the most popular series on the BBC’s annual calendar.

The show is now in its twentieth series and features the likes of Helen Skelton, Hamza Yassin, Will Mellor and Tony Adams. If you have been a fan for a long time, you might be wondering where exactly it is filmed and if you are able to watch the show live.

Here is all you need to know:

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed?

BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing is now filmed at the Elstree Studio. It is located in Borehamwood, London.

The show moved from the BBC Television Studio in 2012 and has filmed at Elstree ever since. Part of the series will also be filmed at Blackpool Tower once again in 2022.

During the pandemic, Strictly filmed exclusively at Elstree Studio. Dancers have long coverted the opportunity to reach the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool, but the 2020 and 2021 series did not film at the iconic location.

Strictly Come Dancing also filmed at Wembley Arena in 2011 and again in 2012.

Can you visit the Strictly Come Dancing set?

Elstree Studio is a working studio and does not allow tours. But the Strictly Come Dancing set is in the George Lucas stage and it has space for a live audience of 750.

Strictly Come Dancing will join in with BBC’s 100th anniversary celebrations

How do you get tickets to watch Strictly Come Dancing?

Fans can apply to be in the live audience of Strictly each year. Tickets are allocated by a randow draw from those who have filled in applications.

The BBC explains the process on its website: “Registration for this year's one-off live special recording from Blackpool Tower Ballroom closed at 10pm on Sunday 11 September.

“Registration for tickets to this year's Strictly Come Dancing live shows closed at 10pm on Sunday 28 August.

“Registration to join us in the studio for an exciting Professional Dancers Pre-Record on Wednesday 24 August and for this year's Launch Show, which is recording in advance of the live shows on Wednesday 7 September, closed at 10pm on Sunday 7 August.

“Information about December dates coming soon.

“As in previous years, tickets will be allocated by random draw.

“Find all the information about the application process on the Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Terms and Conditions page of our website.”

When is Strictly Come Dancing Live tour?

The Strictly Come Dancing live arena tour will be back for 2023! It will kick off in January, following the end of the latest series of the hit BBC show, and will run through to the end of February.

The show will feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series, together with the Strictly Live band, and for the first time ever Anton Du Beke will join fellow TV judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood on the tour.

The Strictly Live tour will come to venues such as The O2, London and the AO Arena in Manchester. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

What else is filmed at Elstree Studio?

The studio has been the filming location of some of the most iconic movies, TV shows and music videos of all time. Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey and The Shining as well as the first Star Wars film were all shot at Elstree.