Contestants for 2022 include Ellie Taylor, Matt Goss, Will Mellor and Ellie Simmonds

Strictly Come Dancing is back for a new series on the BBC, with a glittering array of celebrities and dancers strutting their stuff.

For its 20th season, the Strictly contestants include actor Will Mellor, musician Matt Goss, Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds and singer and actress Kym Marsh.

So what happened on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Strictly celebrities and professional dancers take to the stage (BBC/Guy Levy)

When is Strictly Come Dancing on next?

Week three of Strictly Come Dancing will kick off at 6.30pm this Saturday (8 October).

Advertisement

The theme of this week will be the movies. The episode will open with the professional dancers bringing you an Encanto-inspired routine, whilst the remaing couples will be dancing to impress with performances influenced by the silver screen.

How can I watch Strictly Come Dancing?

You will be able to watch Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One.

For anyone who misses them, episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer once they have aired on BBC.

What happened on last night’s show?

Advertisement

All 15 of the celebrity contestants took to the dancefloor for the second time on Saturday evening ahead of the public vote opening for the first time in the series.

Singer and former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford secured the top spot on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after her impressive performance of the quickstep to Love On Top by Beyonce.

Mollie Rainford and Carlos Gu during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing

The judging panel were blown away by 21-year-old Rainford’s show-closing routine, which she performed in a pastel yellow suit with partner Carlos Gu.

Craig Revel Horwood commented: “I love the outfits, I loved the dance darling, brilliant.”

Rainford was rewarded with a score of 34 for her performance, placing her at the top of the leaderboard just as the public vote opened. As the celebrity’s week one scores have been combined with their week two scores, Rainford was left with an overall score of 65.

Advertisement

Radio presenter Richie Anderson was also praised for his quickstep, which he performed alongside professional partner Giovanni Pernice to Dancin’ Fool by Barry Manilow.

The fast-paced performance received a standing ovation from judges Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas, with Mabuse saying: “Richie that was a moment, take it in, that was absolutely beautiful.”

Anderson, 34, walked away with an impressive score of 32, giving him a total score of 55.

Meanwhile actor Will Mellor and Nancy Xu dropped just one spot on the leaderboard into second place after receiving a score of 26 for their salsa to Never Too Much by Luther Vandross, giving them an overall score of 60.

Katya Jones and Tony Adams during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing

After a wobbly first week, Tony Adams hit the dancefloor again with a Charleston to My Old Man’s A Dustman by Foster and Allen alongside professional partner Katya Jones.

Advertisement

Despite a fun and energetic performance, for which the pair dressed as dustmen, the 55-year-old former England football manager failed to move up from the bottom of the leaderboard as he was given a score of 22 points, landing him a total of 37.

Who left Stritcly Come Dancing?

Both Kaye Adams and Matt Goss found themselves in the bottom two of the public vote after scoring low on the leaderboard.

Adams had performed the Charleston to Dorothy Provine’s Music! Music! Music! alongside professional dancer Kai Widdrington, whilst Goss tried to impress the judges with his Samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke decided to save Goss as they were “on the same level”, whilst Shirley Ballas revealed she would have saved Adams “due to a little better quality”.

Adams is the first contestant to be voted off Strictly, reflecting on her time she said: “It was the right result and I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man, who has just been so brilliant”.

Advertisement

What contestants are taking part in Strictly 2022?

The full lineup of Strictly was announced by the BBC in August. Contestants include actor Will Mellow, musician Matt Goss and Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

Here are the contestants announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2022:

Will Mellor

Kym Marsh

Richie Anderson

Kaye Adams

Jayde Adams

Ellie Simmons

Matt Goss

Ellie Taylor

Tyler West

Fleur East

James Bye

Hamza Yassin

Helen Skelton

Tony Adams

Molly Rainford

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers 2022 (Pic: BBC/Guy Levy)

Advertisement

Who are the professional dancers?

This season will see four new professional dancers join the stage. Season 19 saw professional dancer Anton Du Beke step down to become a judge, taking over from Bruno Tonioli. The professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 are:

Oti Mabuse

Amy Dowden

Aljaž Škorjanec

Giovanni Pernice

Dianne Buswell

Gorka Marquez

Graziano Di Prima

Johannes Radebe

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Neil Jones

Kai Widdrington

Cameron Lombard

Nikita Kuzmin

Jowita Przystal

Vito Coppola

Carlos Gu

Lauren Oakle

Michelle Tsiakkas.

Max George and Katya Jones during the ‘Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour - press launch’ in January 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing presenters?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have presented Strictly Come Dancing since it began in 2014. The pair return to host the show for its 20th season.

Advertisement

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing judges?

The judges this year are: Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, head judge Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

Bruno Tonioli confirmed earlier this year that he would be leaving the UK series. In season 19, the dancer, who lives in the US, was unable to come to the UK due to travel restrictions.