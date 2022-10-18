Stephen Fry cannot bear to watch Strictly Come Dancing but has commended the increase in LGBTQ+ representation

Stephen Fry has revealed he cannot watch dancing shows such as Strictly Come Dancing because they remind him of traumatic childhood memories.

The 65-year-old actor and broadcaster insisted that he “cannot bear” to watch the competitive television shows because they trigger memories of being forced to take part in physical education at school.

Fry admitted to Radio Times that he was embarrassed to participate in PE in his younger years due to lack of body confidence.

Stephen Fry cannot bear to watch dance show because of traumatic childhood (Pic:Getty)

He said to the Radio Times magazine: “Anything to do with dancing, I absolutely cannot bear it. I know people think I’m being snobbish or looking down on it - I am not.

“Most of my friends are fond of Strictly…It reminds me of the possibility that, in a horrible world, I could wake up and be forced to take part in something like that.”

Despite his personal dislike of the shows, the London-born actor defended Strictly Come Dancing by approving of the increase of LGBTQ+ representation on television.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Celebrities and Professional Dancers (Pic: BBC/Guy Levy)

Fry struggled keeping his sexuality secret while growing up in school, but has gone on to marry his partner comedian Elliott Spencer in 2015.

Stephen opened up about his sexuality in a video with charity Proud2Be in 2013, discussing how he received a new sense of pride following a visit to Uganda.

Closer reported that Fry said: “I would never apologise for being born the way I was and for feeling the way I do. To apologise for how one loves - that’s crazy. What would another species think of us if they caught us doing that?”

Stephen Fry married Elliott Spencer in 2015 (Pic:Getty)

Last year, UK audiences saw Strictly’s first male same-sex pairing in the form of Johannes Radebe and Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite get through to the 2021 final against Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The representation has continued this year with comedian Jayde Adams pairing with Karen Hauer and football personality Richie Anderson dancing with last year’s winner Giovanni Pernice.

While some fans have branded the BBC dancing show “too woke”, many have commended its work in improving representation.

Jayde Adams will be partnering up with Karen Hauer in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing

One wrote: “I find complaints about Strictly being ‘woke’ amusing, as the entertainment industry has traditionally been a sector where minorities and nonconformists could actually earn a living and a degree of public acclaim. They’ve always been there. They’re just more visible now.”

