Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain will host her own food serie Everyday Baking, on BBC Two

BBC Two show Nadiya’s Everyday Baking will follow chef Nadiya Hussain as she takes on a variety of different bakes, starting in the first episode with a new take on afternoon tea.

Her recipes will take well known classics and add a new twist that viewers will be able to copy themselves at home.

Nadiya will celebrate bakers from across Britain, showcasing their talents and unique baking styles, including one best who bakes sweet treats for the gluten intolerant.

Nadiyah will show that it is possible to cook and bake delicious everyday favourites even with limited time.

Who is Nadiya Hussain?

Nadiya Hussain is a 37 year old chef and TV presenter from Luton - her father was a chef and owner of an Indian restaurant.

Nadiya is a self-taught cook - pored over cook books and YouTube video tutorials until she became an expert in the kitchen.

She married Abdal Hussain in 2005 in a traditional Islamic ceremony in Bangladesh, and in 2018 they married again. The couple have three children together - Musa, Dawyd, and Maryam.

Nadiyah took part in season six of The Great British Bake Off after her husband encouraged her to apply, and she went on to win the series.

She has since presented several other cooking shows including The Chronicles of Nadiya, Nadiya’s British Food Adventure, Nadiyah’s Family Favourites, and Nadiyah Bakes.

She appeared as a judge on season four of Junior Bake Off, replacing Mary Berry.

Her other TV appearances include as a guest on Loose Women and The Graham Norton Show, and as a panellist on Would I Lie to You?

Nadiyah was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2020 for services to broadcasting and the culinary arts, and won a National Television Award for The Chronicles of Nadiya.

What recipes will be featured on Nadiya’s Everyday Baking?

In the first episode Nadiya will bake a traditional coffee cake with a twist - a dalgona coffee cream topping which is actually cream free.

She will also make meringue lollipops and butterscotch cheesecake bars.

Nadiya’s take on afternoon tea is certainly unique as she will bake cardamom-infused scones along with a rhubarb and strawberry jam bake topped with pistachios and plenty of clotted cream.

The second episode will see one of Nadiyah’s guests bake a gluten-free chocolate sourdough.

Nadiya will prepare a quiche with filo pastry finished off with a paprika egg topping.

The sweet treats made by Nadiya in the first episode include the American classic snickerdoodle, and a strawberry and chocolate ice cream cake.

For the main course, Naidyah will prepare a cod and coconut noodle broth.

She will also meet restaurateur Tom Pearson who has a passion for the Italian staple farinata - a chickpea pancake topped with taleggio cheese.

Nadiya Hussain’s merigue pops

Other recipes featured throughout the series include:

Pineapple and chilli-marinated lamb ribs

Whole roasted onion curry

Citrus sea bass

Potato dauphinoise pie

Coconut fish noodles

Dump-it-all-in Mexican dinner

Sprinkle butter babka loaf

Meringue cake

When is Nadiya’s Everyday Baking on TV?

The first episode of the six-part series will begin airing on Wednesday 7 September on BBC Two at 9.30pm just after Mary Berry - Cook and Share.

Episodes will be released at the same time weekly and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast.