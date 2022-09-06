Fred Siriex will return in his role as maître d’ in the new season of First Dates Hotel on Channel 4

Fred Siriex is best-known as the welcoming face of the First Dates restaurant, and also appears on the spin-offs First Dates Teens and First Dates Hotel.

The 50 year old hotelier has decades of experience in the hospitality industry and trained at a Michelin starred restaurant.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Fred Siriex, what else has he been in, and who is his family? This is everything you need to know:

Fred Sirieix on Firs Dates

Who is Fred Siriex?

Fred Siriex is a French hotelier who was born in Limoges - he began working in the front-of-house in a Michelin starred French restaurant before moving to London where he worked at a restaurant in Chelsea.

He launched National Waiters Day in 2012 to recognise the work of waiting staff and encourage more people to enter the profession.

Fred joined the cast of First Dates for the first season in 2013 and has been with the show ever since. He works as the maître d’ at the First Dates restaurant which is now in Manchester, having moved from London from season 16.

He has appeared on foodie TV shows including Million Pound Menu on BBC Two, which he presented, and Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip for ITV. He also hosted Step Up to the Plate, a CBBC show which tested eight young people’s skills as restaurant managers.

Fed hosted Remarkable Places to Eat, where chefs took him to their favourite restaurants in cities across the UK, and Snackmasters, where professional chefs were tasked with recreating popular snack foods from scratch.

Fred’s other TV appearances include as a guest on panel shows Would I Lie to You? and 8 Out of 10 Cats, and Celebrity Juice. He also appeared alongside his fiancée on the latest season of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Fred and his partner ‘Fruitcake’ on Celebrity Gogglebox

Who is Fred’s partner?

Fred is engaged to a woman who he refers to publicly as ‘fruitcake’ and little is known about her personal life.

He occasionally shares snaps of them both together on his Instagram page, and the pair became ‘Insta official’ back in 2018.

Fred proposed in March 2020 and the couple were supposed to get married last year, but the date has been pushed back several times because of the pandemic and travel restrictions.

Who is his daughter?

Fred has two children from a previous relationship with Italian Alex Spendolini - a son Lucien, 12, and daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, 17.

Andrea is a British professional diver and two time European and two time Commonwealth Games.

She began competing internationally in 2018 when she was 13 years old, and in 2020 she won her first solo gold medal.

In 2020, she was chosen as the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.

Are Fred Sirieix and Gordon Ramsay friends?

Fred with Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo

Yes, Fred, Gordon, and other celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo became friends over the course of filming their road trip series as they travel the globe together.

The series follows the three chefs as they try out the local culture and cuisine including Naples, Morocco, and Athens.

Gino told Heart radio: “We are three friends who have known each other a long time and get to travel the world together.

“We can do whatever we want, see and meet whoever we want, it’s the best job ever.”

When is First Dates Hotel on TV?

Season seven of First Dates Hotel starts on Tuesday 6 September 2022 on Channel 4 at 9pm. Episodes are released at the same time weekly.

Episodes from previous seasons and from First Dates are available to watch on All 4 now - episodes from season seven will also be available to watch on All 4 shortly after they are first broadcast.