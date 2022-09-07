Former Great British Bake Off presenter Mary Berry will travel the UK for her new BBC Two show Cook and Share

Mary Berry will present a new six-part BBC Two series Cook and Share, which will see her create delicious recipes in cities across the UK.

Each episode will see Mary at a different destination that is meaningful to her, and she will put her decades of cooking and baking experience to good use.

Mary Berry and her Glorious Chocolate Truffle Desert

What is Mary Berry - Cook and Share?

Cook and Share is a new BBC Two food series which sees chef and baker Mary Berry travel across the UK, sharing her memories of each location and presenting new recipes.

At each destination, Mary will cook some of her own delicious recipes to share at the events she attends.

The series will be emotional as Mary revisits UK cities that played a significant part in her life - including Bristol where a plaque at the university is dedicated to her late son, William.

Who is Mary Berry?

Mary Berry is an 87 year old professional chef and baker from Bath, Somerset . She is best known for appearing on the Great British Bake Off as a judge from 2010 until 2016 when it moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

Since 1970 she has published more than 75 cook books and appeared on lots of cookery shows including Celebrity Best Home Cook, Love to Cook, Mary Berry’s Absolute Favourites, and The Great Holiday Baking Show.

Her other TV appearances include as a guest on Loose Women, The Alan Titchmarsh Show, and The Graham Norton Show - she was also a competitor on one episode of Celebrity Pointless.

She has been married to Paul J.M. Hunnin, a retired antique bookseller and businessman, since 1966 and the couple had two sons and a daughter together. One of their sons, William, died in a car accident in 1989.

She has received several prestigious awards including Freedom of the City of Bath, and was made a Dame in 2020.

In 2015, aged 80, Mary made 74th place on FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women list, beating the likes of Emma Stone, Nicki Minaj, and Cara Delevingne.

In January 2017, she won the National Television Award for Best TV Judge for her work on Great British Bake Off.

Mary Berry caters for an Indian wedding with 400 guests on the first episode of Cook and Share

Where is Cook and Share filmed?

The first episode of the series, Special Occasions, was filmed at Ditton Manor in Royal Berkshire. Mary attends an Indian wedding and helps to cater for 400 people.

The second episode, Memories, takes place at Bristol - it is the city where Mary got her first job, where her late son attended university, and where her granddaughter now lives.

Other episodes were shot in Edinburgh, where he mother was originally from, and at Dorset’s Jurassic Coast, and in Birmingham, where Mary will visit the Edgbaston cricket ground.

What Mary Berry recipes are featured on Cook and Share?

The recipes featured on Cook and Share include:

Avocado, beetroot and prawn stack

Roasting-tin spiced chicken

Tear-and-share bread

Tuscan Chicken

Shakshuka with garlic parsley flatbreads

Hot-smoked salmon, rice and asparagus salad

Prawn and courgette stir fry

Chocolate shots

Chocolate truffle dessert

Pear and blueberry galette

Ultimate chocolate brownies

Fruit kebabs and lemon dip

Glazed French peach tart

When is Mary Berry - Cook and Share on TV?

The new series will begin airing on Wednesday 7 September on BBC Two at 9pm. There are six episodes in the series and they will air at the same time weekly.

Episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast.