The tenth and final season of ITV comedy drama series Doc Martin returned to Cornwall for filming earlier this year

Doc Martin follows the titular Doctor, played by Martin Clunes, who has moved from London to a quiet fishing village in the south of England.

The series first aired in 2004 and has become a favourite both in the UK and globally, and has spawned several international adaptations.

The previous season of the show, which aired in September 2019, received more than 7 million viewers per episode.

The show is set in the Cornish village of Portwenn, and the idyllic setting has become as much a part of the series as the lead actors.

Martin Clunes at Fern Cottage in Port Isaac filming Doc Martin

Is Portwenn a real place?

Portwenn is the name of the village that Martin moves to, and where all the action of the show takes place - however the location is fictional.

The name of the village in the show comes from the old name for the cove of Port Quin, which is located just two miles from where the show is filmed.

Where is Doc Martin filmed?

Doc Martin is filmed in the village of Port Isaac, a real fishing village on the Atlantic coast of north Cornwall.

The village has a population of just 721, and is ten miles from the nearest town.

Stars of the show including Martin Clunes, John Marquez, and Caroline Catz were spotted filming in Port Isaac in July of this year.

Port Isaac locations featured in the series include Fern Cottage, which serves as Doc Martin’s home and the surgery in the show.

Superfans of the show can book a stay at the two bedroom self catering holiday cottage which boasts sensational views of the harbour - though the average cost per night is £321.

Boscastle, which is 11 miles up the coast from Port Isaac also features sporadically in the series.

Since Doc Martin began filming at Port Isaac in 2004, tourism to the village has increased significantly - Cornwall Tourism even presented an award for outstanding contribution to tourism to the production team.

Martin Clunes said: “I have loved going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin over the last 18 years, and I have looked forward to returning to this beautiful county this year for the tenth and final series.

"The people of Cornwall, and Port Isaac in particular, have always been so helpful to us when we are making the series.

“We have some great story lines for the new series, and for the Christmas special, which I hope Doc Martin fans will love. I shall miss Cornwall, and all the lovely people we have worked with. But it is the right time to say farewell to the Doc, and Portwenn.”

Have other shows been filmed at Port Isaac?

Aside from Doc Martin, Port Isaac has also featured as the backdrop for several other productions including the 2000 comedy film Saving Grace and romantic drama film . Oscar and Lucinda starring Ralph Fiennes and Cate Blanchett.

The 2019 film Fisherman’s Friends and its sequel Fisherman’s Friends: One and All about the sea shanty band of the same name who hailed from the village is also filmed there.

The original Poldark series of the 1970s, and The Shell Seekers, a miniseries adaptation of Rosamunde Pilcher’s novel both featured scenes filmed at Port Isaac.

When is Doc Martin on TV?

The tenth and final season will begin airing on Wednesday 7 September on ITV at 9pm.

There are eight episodes in the season and they will be released at the same time weekly.

The series will be capped off with a Christmas special which will air some time in December.