Everything you need to know about the TCS London Marathon 2022

The TCS London Marathon returns this year with competitors from across the globe taking part in the 26.2 mile event.

Last year saw the Marathon delayed until October as a consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic, with 40,000 mass participants taking part.

The elite events were won by Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia and Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya.

The first marathon was held back in March 1981 and 6,255 crossed the finish line that year. The event’s popularity has since significantly grown since then.

As London prepares to host its 42nd race, here is all the information you need to know about....

When is the London Marathon 2022?

This year’s London Marathon will take place on Sunday 2nd October 2022.

What is the route for the London Marathon 2022?

The route for the event has remained largely unchanged since the inaugural race in 1981 and encompasses many of the capital’s most iconic landmarks.

The 26.2-mile challenge begins at one of the three Start Lines – Blue, Green or Red – near Blackheath in Greenwich.

At mile six, competitors will pass Cutty Sark, the famous ship where many spectators gather to watch on the day of the marathon.

Six miles later, the route passes The Shard and Tower Bridge, before taking in Canary Wharf in mile 18.

The course will then make its way to the London Eye, Big Ben, and the Houses of Parliament in mile 25, before finishing on The Mall, right next to Buckingham Palace itself.

When is the London Marathon 2022 ballot announced?

The ballot for the 2022 London Marathon closed at 9pm on 8 October 2021.

The results were then announced on Monday, 14 March 2022.

How much does entry into the London Marathon 2022 cost?

The cost of a place in the London Marathon for successful UK participants is £49 (with a £2 discount for members of UKA-affiliated running clubs).

While ballot entrants don’t have to pay anything when they enter, UK residents can opt to donate their entry fee to The London Marathon Charitable Trust, whether they are successful in their ballot attempt or not.

For international participants, the cost rises to £99, plus a £26 carbon offset levy.

Will there be a virtual London Marathon in 2022?

In 2021, tens of thousands of people from around the world took place in a virtual London Marathon, in which they had a full 24 hours to complete a 26.2 mile course of their choosing.

The virtual marathon will return in 2022 which gives people the chance to take on the challenge from wherever they live in the world.

Last time in Autumn

The benefit of running in October is that the heat will be less intense. However, the upcoming 2022 marathon will be the last one (for now) in Autumn as the event will return to spring from 2023.