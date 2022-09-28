The ballot for next year’s London Marathon will open this weekend as race returns to Spring for 2023

This year will see the largest marathon take place in the world as 50,000 runners take to the streets of London this weekend, with a further 50,000 set to take part in the virtual event by completing a 26.2 mile course between 00:00 and 23:59 on Sunday.

Sir Mo Farah will be one of the many faces who will return to the Thames route this weekend at the age of 39, despite having retired from track racing earlier this year. Organisers have urged him to end his athletics career on the streets of London in a similar way to Paula Radcliffe’s send off in 2015.

The 2012 and 2016 Olympic hero will be joined by the Marathon world record holder Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge.

Kipchoge recently ran in the Berlin Marathon and meet his own personal best by 30 seconds to complete the 26.2mile course in 2:01:09.

Kipchoge celebrates after beating his own world record by 30 seconds in Berlin

The Kenyan 37-year-old also holds the course record for the London marathon with a time of 2:02:37 and will be hopeful he can continue breaking the record in order to achieve a sub 2 hour marathon.

Here is all you need to know about how to enter next year’s race and when it will take place...

When is the London Marathon 2023?

Next year will see the London Marathon take place on Sunday 23 April 2022.

It has taken place in October for the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic but organisers have now confirmed it will return to its usual season of Spring.

Brasher has a statement on the TCS London Marathon website saying: “The London Marathon is an extraordinary and unique celebration of the family of humankind coming together.

“We believe that by moving the 2022 event to October we give ourselves the best chances of welcoming the world to the streets of London, enabling tens of millions to be raised for good causes...

“For 39 years, the London Marathon has been a spring event and we will return to our traditional slot in the calendar in 2023, when the TCS London Marathon will take place on Sunday 23 April.”

How to enter the 2023 London Marathon ballot

There are several ways to enter the 2023 London Marathon but the most popular is through a charity or the main 2023 ballot selection.

The ballot for the 2023 race will be opened on Saturday 1 October 2022 but those who hoping for a more secure entry can enter through a charity.

The TCS London Marathon website offers a list of various charities with whom they are linked to help for hopeful participants - competition is usually not as heated for entry spots than those who are attempting to enter the main ballot.

Additionally, there is the Good For Age 2023 category which requires runners from different age brackets to be able to complete the 26.2 mile course sub a certain time.

The British Athletics entry and Championship applications are also available for those who are part of a British Athletics Club or have competed in a UKA certified event respectively.