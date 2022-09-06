Martin Clunes returns for one more outing as the nation’s favourite grumpy GP in Doc Martin season 10

Long-running ITV comedy drama series Doc Martin is returning for a tenth series, three years after season nine was released.

The series first aired in 2004 and has achieved popularity both in the UK and abroad - the show has been sold to more than 70 countries.

The show follows a socially challenged GP, Doctor Martin Ellingham, who moved from London to the fictional village of Portwenn in Cornwall and struggles to fit in in his surroundings, and to overcome his phobia of blood.

Doc Martin season 10

What is Doc Martin season 10 about?

In season nine, Doc Martin resigned from his position as Portwenn’s GP after he came under scrutiny for his blood phobia.

Season 10 will see him try to overcome his phobia as he questions whether he made the right decision to resign.

He and Louisa have also had another child, Mary Elizabeth, who he looks after while Louisa pursues a new career as a child counsellor.

The season will end with a Christmas special which will give a proper sendoff to the characters who have been on our screens for nearly two decades.

Who is in the cast of Doc Martin?

Martin Clunes is back starring as Doctor Martin Ellingham, the former GP of the village - now unemployed, he will take on the caregiving duties for his daughter, and spend his free time pottering about his home, repairing clocks, and rearranging the kitchen.

Clunes is known for playing Gary in sitcom Men Behaving Badly, Sir Pitt Crawley in Vanity Fair, and DCI Colin Sutton in crime drama Manhunt.

Other members of the Doc Martin season 10 cast include:

Caroline Catz as Louisa Ellingham

Dame Eileen Atkins as Aunt Ruth

Ian McNeice as Bert Large

Joe Absolom as Al Large

John Marquez as PC Joe Penhale

Jessica Ransom as Morwenna Newcross

Selina Cadell as Mrs Tishell

Doc Martin is left holding the baby

Will there be another series of Doc Martin?

No, season 10 has been confirmed as the final season of Doc Martin. The show’s cancellation was announced back in 2020.

When speaking about the show on Loose Women, Clunes said: "All good things have to come to an end, and I’m sure there are lots of people who aren’t fans of the show who think it’s terribly repetitive anyway. But we’re at huge pains not to repeat ourselves."

"I just think we’ve sort of done everything. I mean, it would be so great to just sort of carry on, but I don’t think we can keep it as good."

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, said: "I am pleased that we are making series 10, and sad this will be the last, but respect their decision to bring it to a close.”

When is the release date of Doc Martin season 10?

The final season will begin airing on Wednesday 7 September on ITV at 9pm. There are eight episodes in the season and they will be released at the same time weekly.

All of seasons 1-9 are available to stream on BritBox now.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here: