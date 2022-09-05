Vinnie and the gang are returning for another series of Sky’s biggest original comedy

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brassic, the popular Sky and NOW TV comedy, is returning for its fourth series on Wednesday 7 September.

The series, which stars Joseph Gilgun and Michelle Keegan amongst others, follows a group of eccentric criminals getting into scrapes and hijinks.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Brassic.

What’s it about?

The official synopsis for Brassic Series 4 explains that “Vinnie and the gang are returning for another series of Sky’s biggest original comedy. Whether it’s heisting horses, borrowing beehives, swindling snakes or embezzling weddings, there’s no deal too dodgy for ne’er-do-well Vinnie and his motley crew.”

“From discovering severed body parts to training racing dogs and causing mayhem at an eccentric murder mystery night… with all the Brassic gang back in Hawley, trouble is never very far away. But now there’s a new menace in town - The McDonagh Brothers – who won’t take “no, thank you” for an answer. The more Vinnie tries to avoid them, the more he sinks deeper into their weird and dangerous world…”

The first episode sees Vinnie attend Ringo and Babs’ wedding in deepest, darkest Wales - and, of course, get into all sorts of trouble on his journey there.

Who stars in Brassic?

Ryan Sampson as Tommo, Michelle Keegan as Erin, Joseph Gilgun as Vinnie, Bronagh Gallagher as Carol, and Aaron Heffernan as Ash in Brassic S4 (Credit: Ben Blackall / Sky UK)

Joseph Gilgun plays Vinnie, one of the leaders of the Brassic gang. He’s best known for appearances in the soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street, as well as for appearing in the supernatural dramas Misfits and Preacher. You might also recognise him from Shane Meadows’ This is England film and its subsequent television continuances.

Michelle Keegan plays Erin, another of the Brassic gang. Keegan is again a former Coronation Street star, probably best known for appearing in the BBC One war/medical drama Our Girl. She’s also previously worked with Brassic writer Danny Brocklehurst on the BBC One drama Ordinary Lies.

They’re joined by Damien Molony (The Split), Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson, Parth Thakerar, Bronagh Gallagher, Joanna Higson, and Steve Evets amongst others.

Who writes and directs Brassic?

Brassic was co-created by writer Danny Brocklehurst (most recently of Netflix’s Safe and ITV’s No Return), who writes a number of episodes of the upcoming fourth series.

Star Joe Gilgun is also credited as a co-creator on Brassic, with the series partially inspired by elements of his own upbringing.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Brassic?

Brassic Series 4 begins on Sky Max on Wednesday 7 September, with every episode available to watch as part of a boxset. You’ll also be able to watch it on NOW TV, which you can sign up for here.

You can always watch Series 1-3 on demand via both Sky and NOW TV.

How many episodes is the new series of Brassic?

There are eight episodes in the new series of Brassic, each around 45 minutes long.

It’s the same number of episodes as Series 3, and an increase on Series 1 and 2 (both six episodes apiece).

Is there going to be a fifth series of Brassic?

Yes, there will! A few weeks prior to the release of Brassic Series 4, Sky announced that a fifth series had been commissioned and would air in 2023.

What does “Brassic” mean?

It’s rhyming slang, in a roundabout sense. “Brassic” is the written version of how you pronounce medical dressing “Boracic lint”, i.e. skint.

Why should I watch Brassic?