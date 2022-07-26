Just three teams of professional bakers remain from the original 12 that set out to win Bake Off: The Professionals

The final of Bake Off: The Professionals season five is fast approaching and just three pairs of pros remain in the competition.

Stacey Solomon and Liam Charles host the Great British Bake Off spin-off show which is judged by pastry chefs Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Charles and Stacey Solomon host the series in Firle Place estate

The final episode of the series will see this year’s winners crowned the creme de la creme and awarded with an engraved silver serving tray.

The finalists all have years of baking experience under their belts, having worked at some of the most revered establishments across the world.

Who is in the final of Bake Off: The Professionals?

Nathan and Kevin

This pair of pastry chefs have decades of experience between them - Kevin has worked at Harrods, The Dorchester and Shangri-La since 2016.

Meanwhile, Nathan began his career in Paris country clubs and patisseries before moving to London to work at high-end venues such as Harrods, Rothschild and The Sanderson.

The pair placed first in the semi-finals after having a string of successes in their heats.

Nathan and Kevin

Jemima and Zack

This pair work at Puddles Bespoke Patisserie in London, which Jemima founded, where they serve up luxury cakes, afternoon tea and sweet treats.

Jemima, who is from Devon, previously worked at Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck, where she met Zack, who is from Trinidad. Zack is also a pastry chef and has trained in the US and France.

Jemima and Zack placed second in the semi-finals.

Jemima and Jack

I Shan and Jojo

I Shan began her career as a graphic designer before turning to baking. She helped build a Van Gogh inspired tea room and met Jojo while working at London’s luxury Hotel Café Royal.

Jojo grew up in the Philippines and it was there that she began her baking career.

I Shan and Jojo came third in the semi-finals.

I Shan and Jojo

What will happen in the final?

The final episode will see the remaining three pairs pull out all the stops as they create a window display made from finger tarts.

They will also be tasked with putting on a day at the races banquet.

After the baking challenges have been completed Benoit and Cherish will choose a winner.

When is the final on TV?

The Bake Off: The Professionals final will ait on Tuesday 26 July on Channel 4 at 8pm.