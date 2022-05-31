Season five of Bake Off: The Professionals is hosted by Liam Charles and Stacey Solomon, and features Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden as judges

Season five of Bake Off: The Professionals is now underway with pairs of patisserie chefs baking their hearts out for the chance to be recognised as the creme de la creme of their industry.

Judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden, who are both expert pastry chefs themselves, will judge each bake and name a star baker each week.

The winner of the series will receive an engraved silver serving tray and recognition for winning the elite baking competition.

Liam Charles, who placed fifth on season eight of The Great British Bake Off is joined by singer and TV personality Stacey Solomon to host the latest season of the show.

Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden

Stacey replaced Tom Allen as co-host after the comedian left the role, saying that it was time for him to move on.

Contestants on the series have years of experience baking at some of the prestigious venues in the world, such as Claridge’s in London and Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Hong Kong.

Eagle eyed viewers will have noticed that the set for Bake Off: The Professionals is different to its sister show.

Whereas the lay bakers are put to tthe test in the huge white tent that has become forever associated with the show, the professionals work their magic indoors.

Where is Bake Off: The Professionals filmed?

For the first three seasons of the show Bake Off: The Professionals was filmed at the historic Welbeck Abbey in Nottingham.

The estate, found in the heart of Sherwood Forest was founded as a monastery in the 12th century.

For season four of the show in 2021, production was moved to the early modern manor house, Firle Place, in East Sussex.

Liam Charles and Stacey Solomon host the series in Firle Place estate

The country house dates from the time of Henry VIII, but has undergone many changes over the centuries and was remodelled in the Georgian period.

While the surroundings look a little more glamorous than the Great British Bake Off tent, the professionals actually bake their sweet treats in the stables.

The kitchen the chefs are seen cooking in is a set built within the stables which has been made specifically for the show.

The professional bakers won’t have time to take in the historic beauty of their surroundings, as each episode they will be tasked with a series of challenging bakes which they must perfect in order to defend their reputation.

The Great British Bake Off, and the spinoff The Great Celebrity Bake Off are filmed in the iconic Bake Off tent on the grounds of Down Hall, in Essex.

The latest season of Junior Bake Off was filmed at Benenden School in Kent.

When is Bake Off: The Professionals on TV?

The first episode of Bake Off: The Professionals season 5 aired on 24 May.

The next episode will air on Channel 4 on 31 May at 8pm, and later episodes will be released at the same time weekly.

Episode two will see the teams race to make 24 savoury slices, 24 layered crepe cakes, and 160 choux buns.