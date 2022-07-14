Channel 4 has confirmed that the Great British Bake Off has been renewed for three more seasons

It’s almost time to join the next series of bakers in the tent for the Great British Bake Off (GBBO).

Last year saw Italian-born Giuseppe win the grand prize after wowing the judges with his impressive spread for the Mad Hatters Tea Party.

The latest season will once again see 12 new bakers put to the test over the course of 10 episodes which will be aired on Channel 4.

GBBO will see contestants compete in three different challenges, with each episode including a signature, technical and showstopper.

Fans will join hosts comedian Noel Fielding (The Mighty Boosh) and Matt Lucas (Little Britain) and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

It’s too early to confirm any details about the new season, but there has been plenty of speculation.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Great British Bake Off 2022.

When is the release date for Great British Bake Off 2022?

It’s too early to confirm a release date for Great British Bake Off 2022.

The Great British Bake Off will be returning for its latest series on Channel 4 in 2022 (Pic: Channel 4)

But going off the series from 2021, fans should expect the season to start around the end of September.

According to sources reported by The Cinemaholic , episodes began filming in April and will wrap in August, which would fit with the previous air date time frame from other seasons.

Channel 4 has confirmed that Bake Off has been renewed for three more seasons.

Richard McKerrow, Chief Executive at Love Productions, said: “We are delighted to have extended Bake Off’s stay on Channel 4 for another three years.

“Love Productions’ long-term commitment with Channel 4 illustrates a deep, warm, mutual respect and partnership which enables us to bring Bake Off to the widest audience possible.”

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer at Channel 4, added: “We are thrilled that Channel 4 will continue to serve up Bake Off’s unique combination of warmth, humour and soggy bottoms for years to come.

“Bake Off is all about optimism, celebrating eccentricity and bringing the nation together – precisely what a publicly owned Channel 4 is here to do.”

Who are the Great British Bake Off contestants 2022?

We don’t yet know who the contestants are for this year’s Bake Off.

But we do know that they have been chosen, with filming kicking off in April and expected to finish in August.

Who are the Great British Bake Off judges?

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be returning as judges to GBBO on Channel 4 (Pic: Channel 4)

The Great British Bake Off judges are made up of Prue Leith and original GBBO judge Paul Hollywood.

The pair have confirmed they will return for the next three seasons.

Who are the Great British Bake Off hosts?

The GBBO is hosted by comedians Noel Fielding (The Mighty Boosh) and Matt Lucas (Little Britain).

This will be Lucas’ third year presenting the Channel 4 series after taking over from Sandi Toksvig in 2020.

Where can you watch the Great British Bake Off?

If you want to keep yourself entertained up until GBBO 2022, drops you can catch all of the five Channel 4 seasons on the streaming platform All4.

The BBC seasons which featured Mary Berry and Sue Perkins are not available to watch on All4.