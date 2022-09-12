Soap stars Lisa Riley, Kellie Bright and Daniel Brocklebank are among those to pay tribue to The Queen as soap schedules get changed and cancelled

On Thursday, 8 September the UK came to a standstill when the sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen was announced.

The news came just hours after it was announced that the 96-year-old was receiving medical attention at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Following the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, ITV, Channel 4 and BBC made last minute changes to their television schedules.

Soaps, including Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders and Hollyoaks, have now fallen behind with their usual broadcasts.

As well as the soaps, ITV replaced their talk shows Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women with an extended news broadcast.

Here are the changes which have been made to the soaps over the weekend, and which will air again this evening.

Coronation Street

Queen Elizabeth II on the set of Coronation Street, 2021.

Coronation Street usually airs an hour-long episode on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

However, Friday night’s (9 September) episode was cancelled by ITV due to the schedule changes following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

Tonight, ITV will air Friday night’s cancelled episode at 8pm.

This means the Manchester-based soap will be one hour-long episode behind.

Queen Elizabeth II visited the set of Coronation Street in July last year, to mark their 60th anniversary.

Queen Elizabeth II meets actors during a visit to the studio of the long running television series Coronation Street, on July 8, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Scott Heppell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew, shared a photo of the day the late monarch visited the soap set.

He captioned the Instagram post: "A day I’ll remember for the rest of my life. RIP."

Jack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt, also shared a happy picture to Instagram of the day.

He wrote: "Rest in peace."

Emmerdale

Emmerdale usually airs a half-hour episode at 7:30pm, Monday to Friday.

Thursday’s episode was cancelled by ITV after it was announced at 6:30pm that Her Majesty The Queen passed away peacefully.

In another schedule shake-up the following day, Friday’s episode was also cancelled.

The cast of Emmerdale at the NTA’s 2019.

On Sunday night, Emmerdale’s one-hour episode from Thursday replaced Celebrity Lingo with RuPaul.

There will also be no Emmerdale tonight, meaning the Yorkshire soap will be two half-hour episodes behind (Friday, 9 September and Monday, 12 September).

Dean Andrews, who plays Will Taylor, paid tribute to the “beautiful” late Queen on Instagram.

He wrote: “Beyond devastated that this beautiful lady has left us. She took a responsibility at a very early age and has seen her duty through with class throughout. Your majesty….. may you rest in peace”.

Fellow cast member Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle, also showed her respect with a black and white image of Her Majesty.

She wrote: “God Bless The Queen!!!”

Eastenders

Eastenders usually airs on BBC One at 7:30pm, Monday to Thursday.

On Thursday, following the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, BBC cancelled their half-hour episode of the London-based soap.

Her Majesty The Queen at the commissioning of HMS Queen Elizabeth in December 2017 Picture: Habibur Rahman

The following day (9 September), Emmerdale’s Thursday night episode was shown on BBC Two.

Tonight, Eastenders will be back on BBC One at a slightly later time of 8:30pm.

King Charles on the set of EastEnders.

Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, posted a picture of Her Majesty to Instagram with the caption: “Sleep soundly our beautiful Queen. Thank you for everything”

Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks usually airs Monday to Friday, at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and at 7pm on E4.

It has continued to broadcast on E4 since the news of Queen Elizabeth II passing.

Cast of Hollyoaks in 2014.