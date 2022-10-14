The Japanese manga artist died in July after getting caught in a riptide near Okinawa in Japan

Further details have been released about the death of Japanese Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi.

The popular manga artist, who found fame by creating the popular card trading game that rivalled Pokemon, was found dead off the coast in southern Japan on 4 July, at the age of 60.

Initially a Coast Guard spokesperson had suggested that Takahashi had died while snorkelling off the coast of Nago in Okinawa thus ruling the cause of death as drowning.

However, new information has been revealed by Stars and Stripes to suggest that Takahashi had drowned while joining a rescue mission, trying to save people from a riptide.

The Stars and Stripes is America’s Department of Defence newspaper which told of US Army Officer Major Robert Bourgeau taking action to try and save three swimmers he noticed were struggling.

Major Bourgeau was in the area to teach a couple of students how to scuba dive when they saw a Japanese woman calling for help for her 11-year-old daughter, a US soldier and herself who were all caught in a current.

Bourgeau said: “The rip current was sucking the pair out, but incoming six foot waves were crashing on them, creating a whirlpool effect.

“At some point during the rescue, Takahashi entered the water…he’s a hero, he died trying to save someone else.”

While Bourgeau did not see the popular manga artist, the Army Officer’s students caught glimpses of the 60-year-old before he disappeared beneath the waves at Mermaid’s Grotto.

For his immediate action, Bourgeau has been awarded the Soldier’s Medal which recognises acts of heroism not involving actual conflict.

In the three months, fans all over the world have shared their memories of Takahashi and his popular game, with many branding him “a hero.”