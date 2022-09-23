Ed Sheeran, a self-confessed Pokémon obsessive, has announced a new single in collaboration with the popular gaming franchise

The singer, 31, who lives in Suffolk, has had a love for the popular Japanese gaming franchise, since primary school where he would collect Pokémon trading cards.

This isn’t the first time that the Lego House star has paired up with the gaming franchise, as he previously starred in a crossover event, with the mobile game Pokémon Go, last year.

Ed Sheeran performs onstage during iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

During the event, you were able to watch pre-recorded performances from Sheeran through the Pokémon Go news feed. These include six songs from his album =, including “Bad Habits,” “Thinking Out Loud,” and “Shivers.”

It also gave the Pokémon Go players access to free in-game items, including an Ed Sheeran merch hoodie that your avatars can wear, whilst hunting Pokémon.

Sheeran took to Twitter, on Thursday to announce that he will be releasing a new song, called “Celestial” on 29 September, in collaboration with Pokémon.

Ed gave a sneak peek at the song last week in a TikTok video, which showed him laid down on Pokémon plushie toys, whilst singing the new song.

The Shape of You singer, also posted the artwork for the single “Celestial”, on his Instagram account.

Ed Sheeran headlines on the Pyramid Stage during day 4 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017

The photo features a simple, but cute drawing of Sheeran with the popular Pokemon character Pikachu sitting on his shoulder.

In the caption he details where his obsession with the franchise developed, he wrote, “I started off with Pokémon cards when the craze hit primary school when I was about 7.”

He then went on to explain how he would record the Pokemon cartoon on VHS tape when it was on TV every week. Then on his eighth birthday he received a "Gameboy Colour" handheld console, with the Pokemon Yellow game.

"Obsessed, was an understatement," the British singer said.

Ed Sheeran also starred in a crossover event, with the mobile game Pokémon Go, last year. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

He went on: "Flash forward to me at 31, I still have the same Gameboy Colour and still I play Pokemon Silver on long haul flights.”

He ends the post by explaining that he once visited Japan and met with the people at Pokemon, he writes: “we joked about me writing a song for them. But now here we are."