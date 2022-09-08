Shopping With Keith Lemon returns for a third season as the marmite presenter hits the high street with celebrity friends

ITV2 comedy series Shopping With Keith Lemon is back for season three, with a new lineup of celebrity guests.

The presenter, who viewers either love or hate, started the series in 2019, moving the chat show format out of the studio and onto the high street.

Keith Lemon and Jaime Laing

What is Shopping With Keith Lemon?

The comedy series sees shopaholic Keith Lemon visit high street stores with celebrity guests.

In each episode Keith meets two celebrities and interviews them to find out more about their lives and shopping habits.

The series uncovers how the rich and famous live, what they spend their money on, and why.

Expect to see plenty of luxury goods change hands as Keith chinwags with rich people as they buy things they don’t need during an unprecedented cost of living crisis.

ITV said: “A whole new set of celebrities will be spending some quality time with Keith Lemon, unearthing some fascinating insights into the lives of some of the most recognisable faces."

Who is Keith Lemon?

Keith Lemon is the TV persona of comedian Leigh Francis - the Lemon character has featured on shows including Celebrity Juice, Through The Keyhole, Bo’ Selecta!, and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Francis has also made regular appearances on Loose Women, Good Morning Britain, and Lorraine, and presented reality show The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft.

He has had small film roles in the Elton John biopic Rocketman and Michael Caine action drama Twist, and starred in the critical and commercial disaster Keith Lemon: The Film in 2012.

Who are the guests?

Jamie Laing

Jamie is known for starring on constructed reality TV show Made in Chelsea from 2011 to 2020.

His great-great grandfather invented the McVitie’s digestive biscuit - though the family sold shares in the company a long time ago, Jamie is often mistakenly referred to as heir to the McVitie’s fortune.

He has appeared as a contestant on House of Games, The Wheel, Celebrity Catchphrase and The Weakest Link.

Judi Love

Judi Love is a stand-up comedian and presenter best known for appearing as a panellist on Loose Women.

She took part in Celebrity MasterChef in 2020, reaching the final, and competed on season 19 of Strictly Come Dancing where she was paired with Graziano Di Prima.

This year she was a contestant on Taskmaster, where she came last, and appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Would I Lie to You?, and The Wheel, as well as on Nought + Crosses in a dramatic role.

Keith Lemon and Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon is a music manager known for her recurring role as a judge on The X Factor between 2004 and 2017 and on America’s Got Talent from 2007-2012.

She also starred in the American reality show The Osbournes about the life of her family - she is married to Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, and the couple have three children together, Aimee, Jack, and Kelly.

More recently, Sharon starred in season five of Lucifer, playing herself, and in 2022 she fronted her own primetime show on TalkTV.

Aitch

Aitch is a 22 year old rapper from Manchester who began releasing freestyle videos on YouTube.

His track Straight Rhymez brought him national attention on its release in 2018 and he has since collaborated with performers including Ed Sheeran and Stormzy.

He has released three UK Top 40 singles, been nominated for two Brit Awards, and was included in NME’s Essential New Artists for 2020 list.

Celebrities taking part in later episodes of the show have not yet been announced - watch this space for further updates.

When is Shopping With Keith Lemon on TV?

Season three of Shopping With Keith Lemon will begin airing on Thursday 8 September on ITV2 at 10pm.

There are eight episodes in the new series and they will be released at the same time weekly.