Marking 70 years since its inception, BBC Radio 1 and 2 have teamed up with Official Charts to reveal the most streamed song of each decade

BBC Radio 1 and 2 have teamed up with Official Charts to reveal the UK’s official most streamed songs over the past 70 years. The occasion celebrates the UK’s Official Singles Chart, with BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds to reveal the most-streamed songs from 1952-2022.

The list, which is organised by each decade, features superstars such as Elvis, the Beatles, Adele, and Arctic Monkeys - alongside several songs that were overlooked on release, but were reclaimed as classics over time. Meaning, some of the biggest songs of their era are entirely absent from the Official Charts’ list.

The celebrations will kick off with BBC 2 who will broadcast each of the most streamed songs from 1960-1999 during their Sounds of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s show on Saturday 12 November and Sunday 13 November. BBC Sounds will do a one-off programme, called Most Streamed Songs of the 50s, to mark the years 1952-1959, which will be presented by Ricky Wilson.

BBC Radio 1 will broadcast the most-streamed songs from 2000-2022, with the noughties decade being presented by Vick Hope and Katie Thistleton, and 2011-2022 is presented by Jack Saunders.

What are the official UK’s most streamed songs of the last 70 years?

Official Most Streamed Songs: 1952-1959

1952 Singin’ In The Rain by Gene Kelly

1953 That’s Amore by Dean Martin

1954 I’ve Got A Woman by Ray Charles

1955 Tutti Frutti by Little Richard

1956 I Walk The Line by Johnny Cash

1957 Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley

1958 Johnny B Goode by Chuck Berry

1959 Put Your Head On My Shoulder by Paul Anka

Official Most Streamed Songs: 1960-1969

1960 At Last by Etta James

1961 Stand By Me by Ben E King

1962 Cry To Me by Solomon Burke

1963 Be My Baby by Ronettes

1964 My Girl by Temptations

1965 I Can’t Help Myself by Four Tops

1966 Paint It Black by Rolling Stones

1967 Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

1968 (Sittin’ On The) Dock Of The Bay by Otis Redding

1969 Here Comes The Sun by Beatles

Official Most Streamed Songs: 1970-1979

1970 Your Song by Elton John

1971 Take Me Home Country Roads by John Denver

1972 Tiny Dancer by Elton John

1973 Jolene by Dolly Parton

1974 Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd

1975 Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

1976 Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac

1977 Dreams by Fleetwood Mac

1978 September by Earth Wind & Fire

1979 Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen

Official Most Streamed Songs: 1980-1989

1980 Another One Bites The Dust by Queen

1981 Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey

1982 Africa by Toto

1983 Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) by Eurythmics

1984 Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham

1985 Summer Of ‘69 by Bryan Adams

1986 Livin’ On A Prayer by Bon Jovi

1987 I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston

1988 Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac

1989 We Didn’t Start The Fire by Billy Joel

Official Most Streamed Songs: 1990-1999

1990 Thunderstruck by AC/DC

1991 Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana

1992 Creep by Radiohead

1993 What Is Love by Haddaway

1994 Juicy by The Notorious B.I.G

1995 Wonderwall by Oasis

1996 No Diggity by Blackstreet Ft. Dr Dre

1997 Bitter Sweet Symphony by Verve

1998 Iris by Goo Goo Dolls

1999 No Scrubs by TLC

Official Most Streamed Songs: 2000-2010

2000 Dancing In The Moonlight by Toploader

2001 How You Remind Me by Nickelback

2002 Lose Yourself by Eminem

2003 Mr Brightside by The Killers

2004 Let Me Love You by Mario

2005 I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor by Arctic Monkeys

2006 Naïve by The Kooks

2007 Fluorescent Adolescent by Arctic Monkeys

2008 I’m Yours by Jason Mraz

2009 Party In The USA by Miley Cyrus

2010 Love The Way You Lie by Eminem Ft. Rihanna

Official Most Streamed Songs: 2011-2022

2011 Someone Like You by Adele

2012 Let Her Go by Passenger

2013 Riptide by Vance Joy

2014 Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran

2015 Cheap Thrills by Sia

2016 Say You Won’t Let Go by James Arthur

2017 Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran

2018 Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

2019 Dance Monkey by Tones & I

2020 Head & Heart by Joel Corry Ft. MNEK

2021 Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

2022 As It Was by Harry Styles