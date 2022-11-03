It’s the first time the UK has sent a representative to the junior contest since 2005

While the focus may be on the UK’s chance to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, there is plenty of Europop action to enjoy ahead of the event.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest takes place this December, once again allowing the musical prodigies aged 9 - 14 of Europe to showcase their talents on a grand stage.

If it’s your first time hearing about the contest, fear not: 2022 marks the first time in more than 15 years that the UK is participating in the junior version of the song contest.

The UK’s representative has just been revealed, so here is everything you need to know about the Junior Contest, including where it’s being held, and how to watch it live.

Who is the Junior Eurovision Song Contest entrant for the UK?

It has been confirmed that a 13-year-old from Hertfordshire will represent the United Kingdom at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest next month.

Advertisement

CBBC and BBC Studios’ entertainment and music division worked together to choose the act and song. The BBC is participating in the junior event for the first time this year.

According to the BBC, Freya Skye was chosen for her "genuine star quality." She said: “I feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to be a part of something so exciting”.

14-year-old Freya Skye, who is set to represent United Kingdom at Junior Eurovision 2022 with her song, ‘Lose My Head’ (Photo: PA Media)

Skye began singing at the age of five after receiving a karaoke machine as a gift, and released her debut single during lockdown before having her song ‘I Love The Way’ featured on BBC Introducing.

Skye’s Eurovision song is titled ‘Lose My Head’, and is about friendships, moving on, and letting go of the past. It was produced with a team that has previously collaborated with Ava Max, Pharrell Williams and Megan Thee Stallion.

Skye, a Tottenham Hotspur fan who enjoys spending time with her dog Ruby, learned she had been picked to represent the United Kingdom when her parents took her to London for a supposed audition. There she was surprised by West End performer Lucie Jones, who represented the UK at the main Eurovision in 2017 and finished 15th.

Advertisement

Director of BBC Children’s and Education, Patricia Hidalgo, said: “Freya is an amazing talent and she immediately stood out. Her voice is incredible, so we knew she would be able to showcase such a big song.

“She’s also a very special, self-effacing young lady who will be a great ambassador for the UK.”

The UK is participating in the junior version of the song contest for the first time in more than 15 years. The UK previously competed in the tournament with the backing of ITV between 2003 and 2005, while S4C decided to go it alone for Wales in 2018 and 2019.

Where is it being hosted?

The host location of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest is chosen in much the same way as the ‘senior’ version of the competition, with a city within the previous year’s winners’ home nation awarded the privilege.

Advertisement

The 2021 Junior Song Contest was won by 14-year-old Maléna with her song ‘Qami Qami’, the second Armenian entrant to win the Contest. As such, this year’s edition will be held in Yerevan, the capital and largest city of Armenia.

It will be held at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex, which has a capacity of up to 8,000 people, and has previously hosted Armenian presidential inauguration ceremonies.

How can I watch it?