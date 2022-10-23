Her Loss will be released next week

Drake and rapper 21 Savage have announced they will be releasing a new collaboration album next week.

The pair revealed that they had teamed up for a new release, called Her Loss, at the end of October. It is their first collaborative album, but they have worked together in the past.

Drake and 21 Savage confirmed the existance of Her Loss and its release date during the new music video for their track Jimmy Cooks from Drake’s seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind. Here is all you need to know:

When is the album being released?

Her Loss will be released on Friday (28 October). The pair have collaborated on a number of occasions including Drake’s 2016 single Sneakin’ and 2021’s Knife Talk as well as 21 Savage’s track Mr Right Now in 2020.

But they have now come together to release a collaboration album. It is not the first time that Drake has teamed up with an artist for a collaborative work. In 2015, the Canadian rapper relesed a joint mixtape with Future called What a Time to Be Alive.

Advertisement

Drake has been in a feud with the Recording Academy since 2017 (Pic:Getty)

Is Her Loss a collaborative album?

The release is a joint release by Drake and 21 Savage. It’s existance and release date were confirmed during the music video for the track Jimmy Cooks.

The video was also launched on the 30th birthday of 21 Savage, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph. The Atlanta-based musician shared the video and the date of the album in a post on Instagram where Canadian rap superstar Drake commented: “Happy birthday my brother, our time now.”

The pair have collaborated on a number of occasions including Drake’s 2016 single Sneakin’ and 2021’s Knife Talk as well as 21 Savage’s track Mr Right Now in 2020.

Toronto-born Drake, 35, has dominated the charts for more than a decade with all seven of his studio albums topping the charts in the US.

Advertisement

The rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, has also won two Brit Awards, for best international male solo artist in 2017 and 2019, and has taken home four Grammy Awards.

British-born 21 Savage has previously released two studio albums, 2017’s Issa Album and 2018’s I Am > I Was and has put out collaboration records with rapper Offset and record producer Metro Boomin.

Drake and 21 Savage’s track Jimmy Crooks debuted at No.1 in the Billboard Hot 100 earlier in 2022.

Will the album be released on Spotify?