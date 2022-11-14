The former Arsenal and England captain was due to compete against radio DJ Tyler West and his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell in the dance-off

Tony Adams has had to leave Strictly Come Dancing after suffering an injury.

Audiences were told the news by Strictly host, Tess Daly on Sunday (13 November) night, with the former professional footballer unable to make the dance-off after sustaining an injury following his performance on Saturday (12 November).

The former Arsenal and England captain was due to compete against radio DJ Tyler West and his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell in the dance-off for a spot in Blackpool, but his shock exit means the pair automatically go through to next week’s show.

Speaking about his time on Strictly Adams said: “It’s been emotional guys” adding: “I cried for the first month. I came in here with one message, if you’ve got an issue with mental health then please don’t suffer in silence and reach out for help.”

Adams is the seventh contestant to leave the show after becoming injured. So, what exactly happened and what has he said? Here’s everything you need to know.

Tony Adams and professional dancer Katya Jones during Saturday night’s performance (Pic: BBC/Guy Levy)

Why did Tony Adams leave Strictly?

Adams had to pull out of Strictly after suffering an injury following his performance on Saturday night. Addressing viewers, presenter Daly explained: “Due to an injury sustained on Saturday night, Tony is unable to take part in the dance off and has decided to withdraw from the competition. This means there will be no dance off tonight and Tyler and Dianne are through to Blackpool.”

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas paid tribute to Adams saying: “Tony, from the very first moment you stepped foot on the floor with your tango, to the last moment and the last kick, you have given us 100% of your heart.

“You have grown week after week after week, you have become one of the nation’s favourite entertainers. On behalf of the judges, we’ve enjoyed watching every second, you are truly what this show is all about, and we can only wish you the very best as you move forward.

“Please carry on dancing, carry on entertaining people, because you are a star. Well done.”

What has Tony Adams said?

Reflecting on his time on the show, Adams said: “It’s been emotional guys, I cried for the first month. I came in here with one message, if you’ve got an issue with mental health then please don’t suffer in silence and reach out for help.

“Little did I know that I was going to learn a lot about myself in the process. I thought this ‘journey’ rubbish was nonsense, but my god the rollercoaster of emotion. I’ve got to be honest, it’s tough, physically it’s really tough out there, but dancing is really fantastic for you.

“Go out there and enjoy it and pick up new skills and explore. I suppose I had better mention this one Katya hadn’t I, she is an exceptional human being, she really is.”

Speaking to Adams, his professional dance partner Katya Jones said: “I loved us, I loved that we didn’t care what people thought, we did every single dance our way! You have come here with a message, you led by example and put yourself out there, and showed everyone you can do anything. And everyone deserves love and to be loved! I love you.”

What does it mean for DJ Tyler West?

West along with his professional dance partner Buswell had been due to face Adams in Sunday’s dance-off after being voted in the bottom two, but will now automatically go through to Blackpool next week after the shock exit.

Taking to Instagram, West shared his excitement about the next stage of the competition and paid tribute to Adams.

He said: “Loved this dance [fire emoji] was tough but we move, CANNOT explain how excited we are to be heading to Blackpool. Loving every second dancing each week @bbcstrictly & couldn’t be more grateful for the support, thank you so much it means the world.”