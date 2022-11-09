Everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Arsenal this weekend

Arsenal recently enjoyed a 1-0 away win over Chelsea last weekend and bounced back to the top of the Premier League table thanks to Gabriel’s goal. They have lost just one match this season so far, winning 11 of their 13 and sit two points clear of Manchester City.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are currently struggling in the relegation zone sitting 19th in the league having won just two of their 14 games this 2021/22 season. Their most recent defeat was against Brighton last weekend, where not only did they lose, but they were forced to play the second half with just 10 men after Nelson Semedo was sent off.

Wolves’ upcoming fixture against Arsenal is set to be the last before Julen Lopetegui takes charge of the side, and here is all you need to know ahead of a fixture which could prove key at both sides of the Premier League table...

When is Wolves vs Arsenal?

Wolves will host the Gunners this Satuday 12 November 2022 with a kick-off time scheduled for 7.45pm GMT. Molineux Stadium will be hosting the match and it has been the home ground for Wolves since 1889 with a current capacity for 32,050 spectators.

Wolves lost to Brighton and are now 19th in the league

Is Wolves vs Arsenal on TV?

Sky Sports will have all of the action from Wolves vs Arsenal. The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscription for Sky Sports begins at £46/month while NowTV offer daily passes for Sky Sports from £11.98/day.

Highlights from the fixture can also be found on BBC’s Match of the Day programme which starts at 11pm GMT on BBC One. It can also be streamed through BBC iPlayer.

Are there any tickets available for Wolves vs Arsenal?

Arsenal fans have been allocated 3,013 tickets for the upcoming fixture and the Gunners website are still reporting tickets are available. They can be purchased through the Arsenal website and will cost from £25 for adults. For Wolves fans, tickets are also still available from their website. Prices set to be between £30-£51.

Head-to-head and match odds

The two sides have met 120 times in their long history with Arsenal winning on 60 occasions and the pair drawing 28 times. Their first ever fixture came in 1904 with Arsenal winning 2-0 and their most recent meeting came in February this year. The Gunners won 2-1. The last time Wolves beat Arsenal was in February 2021 when they won 2-1 at home.

With SkyBet, Wolves are 5/1 to win; a draw is down for 10/3 and Arsenal are 1/2 to win.

Team news

Wolves are still set to be missing Diego Costa this weekend who will serve the final of a three match ban while they will also be without a plethora of players through injury. These include Raul Jimenez, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pedro Neto and Chiquinho. It is currently unknown whether Matheus Nunes and Tote Gomes will feature in Wolves’ upcoming EFL fixture against Leeds United this evening, Wednesday 9 November, but the chances are they will be back in action against the Gunners this weekend.