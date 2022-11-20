The BBC show will face some schedule changes in December due to the World Cup

Strictly Come Dancing has been keeping households entertained with all its glitter, glam and ballroom routines since the latest series kicked off in September.

The hit BBC One show is now in its 20th series and has been delivering its weekly dose of dancing every Saturday and Sunday as this year’s contestants battle it out for the coveted glitter ball trophy.

This weekend saw the remaining stars take to the dancefloor in Blackpool’s iconic Tower Ballroom for the first time since 2019 after a break due to the Covid pandemic. The return to the seaside town proved to be a special show as singer and radio DJ Fleur East secured the first perfect 40 of the 2022 series after channelling her inner Destiny’s Child.

After Sunday’s elimination, only seven couples will remain in the competition when the show returns on 26 November at 7.15pm, with the results show to be broadcast at 6pm the following day.

The competition is now more than half way through and the winning pair will soon be crowned as the final is quickly approaching. Here are all the dates you need to know for the quarter final, semi-final and final as this year’s series nears its end.

Strictly Come Dancing will face some schedule changes in December due to the World Cup (Photo: BBC)

When is the Strictly Come Dancing final?

The Strictly Come Dancing quarter and semi-final face some schedule changes in December due to the 2022 World Cup.

The international tournament is usually held over the summer so it has never clashed with the Strictly Come Dancing Schedule, but due to the extreme temperatures in host nation Qatar it has been moved to November. It means that the quarter and semi-final will be moving out of their Saturday slots for the first time in the history of the series.

A BBC spokesperson said in a statement: “Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The quarter final of Strictly Come Dancing will now air live on Friday 2 December and the semi-final will now air live on Sunday 11 December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.”

It is expected that the BBC could announce further schedule changes regarding other shows over the coming weeks as the World Cup takes place from 20 November to 18 December.

As for the final of Strictly Come Dancing, it is due to take place on Saturday 17 December. This would be in line with previous years when the final has taken place the week before Christmas.

The date was confirmed on the Children in Need Twitter page as it promoted a prize draw offering entrants the chance to win tickets to the final. The tweet included a link to the prize draw which read: “You could be the lucky winner of a fab-u-lous Strictly prize which includes: Two tickets to the Strictly Come Dancing final taking place at Elstree Studios on Saturday 17th December.

“A VIP, backstage experience at It Takes Two the evening before. Two nights stay in a spa hotel including dinners, breakfasts and afternoon tea. Plus all travel related to the prize.”