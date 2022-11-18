Coronavirus infections are falling across the UK but some parts of the country are still recording much higher rates than others - here we reveal the 15 areas with the highest infection rates.

Covid-19 infection rates are continuing to fall across the UK, new figures out today (18 November) reveal.

In England, the estimated number of people testing positive for Covid was 940,700, equating to 1.73% of the population (a decrease from 2.43% in the previous week), or around 1 in 60 people.

In Northern Ireland, 34,200 are estimated to have had the virus, equating to 1.86% of the population (a decrease from 2.17% in the previous week), or around 1 in 55 people.

An estimated 97,500 in Scotland were estimated to have Covid, representing 1.85% of the population (a drop from 2.04% in the previous week), or around 1 in 55 people.

Read more:

Data for Wales covers the week up to 9 November and shows 56,000 had the virus, equating to 1.84% of the population (a decrease from 2.38% in the previous week), or around 1 in 55 people.

Some areas of the UK are recording much higher infection rates than other parts. In the worst-affected areas, 2.38% of the population were thought to be infected, 1.6 times higher than in the area with the lowest infection rate – London’s Bexley, where 1.46% were infected.

Here we reveal the 15 areas that have the greatest proportion of the population testing positive for Covid. The ONS areas are subregions which in some places group several local authorities together into a bigger cluster.

1. Northern Health and Social Care Trust In Northern Health and Social Care Trust in Northern Ireland 2.38% of the population were estimated to have Covid in the seven days to 8 November. This represents 1 in 40 people. Photo Sales

2. Belfast Health and Social Care Trust In Belfast Health and Social Care Trust 2.27% of the population were estimated to have Covid in the seven days to 8 November. This represents 1 in 45 people. Photo Sales

3. East Lothian; Midlothian; City of Edinburgh; West Lothian In East Lothian; Midlothian; City of Edinburgh; West Lothian 2.21% of the population were estimated to have Covid in the seven days to 8 November. This represents 1 in 45 people. Photo Sales

4. Breckland; Broadland; Great Yarmouth; King’s Lynn and West Norfolk; North Norfolk; Norwich; South Norfolk In Breckland; Broadland; Great Yarmouth; King's Lynn and West Norfolk; North Norfolk; Norwich; South Norfolk 2.2% of the population were estimated to have Covid in the seven days to 8 November. This represents 1 in 45 people. Photo Sales