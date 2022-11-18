Coronavirus: 15 areas in the UK with the highest Covid infection rates - how the four nations compare
Coronavirus infections are falling across the UK but some parts of the country are still recording much higher rates than others - here we reveal the 15 areas with the highest infection rates.
Covid-19 infection rates are continuing to fall across the UK, new figures out today (18 November) reveal.
In the weekly Covid Infection Survey published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the proportion of people testing positive for the disease decreased across all UK countries in the week ending 8 November.
In England, the estimated number of people testing positive for Covid was 940,700, equating to 1.73% of the population (a decrease from 2.43% in the previous week), or around 1 in 60 people.
In Northern Ireland, 34,200 are estimated to have had the virus, equating to 1.86% of the population (a decrease from 2.17% in the previous week), or around 1 in 55 people.
An estimated 97,500 in Scotland were estimated to have Covid, representing 1.85% of the population (a drop from 2.04% in the previous week), or around 1 in 55 people.
Data for Wales covers the week up to 9 November and shows 56,000 had the virus, equating to 1.84% of the population (a decrease from 2.38% in the previous week), or around 1 in 55 people.
Some areas of the UK are recording much higher infection rates than other parts. In the worst-affected areas, 2.38% of the population were thought to be infected, 1.6 times higher than in the area with the lowest infection rate – London’s Bexley, where 1.46% were infected.
Here we reveal the 15 areas that have the greatest proportion of the population testing positive for Covid. The ONS areas are subregions which in some places group several local authorities together into a bigger cluster.