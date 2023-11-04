The Traitors season 3: BBC renews UK version of popular game show for third series before season 2 has aired
BBC One game show The Traitors with host Claudia Winkleman has been confirmed for season three
The Traitors UK has been renewed for season three, before the second series of the game show has even launched. The series is expected to return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year, with a third season now in pre-production.
The series, based on the original Dutch TV show De Verraders, is presented by Claudia Winkleman and follows 22 strangers in a game of strategy and suspicion, as they compete against each other to win up to £120,000. Season one was very popular, attracting an average of 3.65 million viewers per episode, and won a string of awards including an NTA, two Bafta TVs, and two Royal Television Society gongs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Due to the show's popularity, the BBC are banking on The Traitors' continuing success. The second season will not feature any major changes in production, with the same grand filming location at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, and Claudia Winkleman back on hand as host. If it ain't broke, don't fix it is clearly the BBC's mantra.
What is The Traitors about?
The Traitors follows the same format as De Verraders, and sees host Claudia select a small number of the 22 contestants to be traitors whilst the rest are faithfuls, and have no idea who the traitors among them are.
The faithfuls must attempt to identify the traitors so that they can win the prize money themselves, but if they get it wrong they could accidentally eliminate a faithful. If just one traitor makes it to the end they could take the prize money, and the faithfuls will get nothing.
In the season one finale, one faithful and the two remaining traitors were banished, and three surviving faithfuls Aaron Evans, Hannah Byczkowski, and Meryl Williams, shared the £101,050 prize pot.
Is Claudia Winkleman still The Traitors host?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yes, Winkleman is set to return for The Traitors season two, and will also be hosting the just-announced third series when it airs.
Speaking of the decision to renew the show, Stephen Lambert, chief executive of production company Studio Lambert said: “Claudia and the team look forward to keeping audiences on the edge of their seats again with ever more thrilling missions and exceptional players competing in this gripping game of bluff and skill.”
When is The Traitors season 2 release date?
The official release date of the season of The Traitors has not yet been confirmed, however, it is expected to launch later this year. The second series was teased on 28 October with a clip that aired on BBC One ahead of an episode of Strictly Come Dancing, which is also hosted by Claudia Winkleman.
The first season launched on 29 November 2022 and aired on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays weekly. As a season two teaser was recently released it’s likely that the new series will premiere at a similar time, with the first episode potentially airing on Tuesday 28 November or the week after.