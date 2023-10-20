Surviving Paradise features 12 contestants as they battle it out in the wilderness for the grand prize of $100,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Surviving Paradise is the latest reality TV show from Netflix. The original series will see 12 contestants who signed up thinking they were getting to enjoy a summer of luxury on a villa, sent packing to the wilderness and left to fend for themselves.

Created by Studio Lambert who brought us The Traitors, The Circle and Four in a Bed, Surviving Paradise will see contestants tough out out in the wild and push themselves beyond their limits in a bid to take home the $100,000 prize.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by comedian and podcast host Jessimae Peluso, the 12 contestants have no idea they will be left to the elements. To be able to win their way back into the luxurious villa they face tasks, challenges and fierce competition from one another.

Here's everything you need to know about Surviving Paradise.

When can I watch Surviving Paradise on Netflix?

Surviving Paradise will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday October 20, with all nine episodes available to stream.

What is Surviving Paradise about?

Surviving Paradise is the newest reality TV show from Netflix. This series has a massive twist, in that all 12 contestants had no idea what they were signing up for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead of a summer of luxury, they have been kicked out into the wilderness where they will have to fend for themselves against the odds. In order to get back into the villa and be in with the chance to win the $100,000 cash prize they must compete in challenges and scheme their way to the top.

(L to R) Aaron, Taylor, Eva in episode 105 of Surviving Paradise (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

Here is the official synopsis from Netflix: "Twelve contestants believe they’re about to live it up for a summer at a beautiful villa. But before they can pop any bottles, they’ll have to start at the bottom and survive in the woods without any lavish amenities. Known as the 'outsiders,' the players living in the wilderness will have many opportunities to make a return to the villa, where they’ll then become 'insiders'. If the outsiders excel in challenges and secure strong enough alliances, they can be voted back into the resort, where they’ll take an insider’s place and their chance to compete for the cash prize.”

Surviving Paradise: is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix have released a trailer for Surviving Paradise you can watch it below.

Surviving Paradise: meet the contestants

The 12 contestants that signed up to Surviving Paradise had no idea what they were getting themselves into. In an interview with Reality Titbit, Shea Foster explained: "I didn’t sign up for this. I was a little distraught, I’d packed all my nice clothes and beachwear.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “Everything is just taken away. I thought it was fake, like a prank show. I thought, we’re not going to go all the way to this luxurious location, but then realized they were serious.”

(L to R) Copan, Hayley, Aaron, Sarah Kate, Cisco, Justin, Shea, Taylor, Lellies, Alexis, Linda in season 1 of Surviving Paradise (Photo: Chris Baker/Netflix)

Here are the contestants for Surviving Paradise:

Shea Foster

Lellies Santiago

Alex Dourassof

Aaron Blake

Copan Combs

Sarah Kate

Tabitha Sloane

Franciso "Cisco" Williams

Hayley Smith-Rose

Linda C. Okoli

Taylor Brielle Olympios

Justin Assada

Where is the Surviving Paradise villa?

Netflix has not revealed the exact location of the Surviving Paradise villa, however Foster also revealed to Reality Titbit that it was not in the USA with contestants being required to have a passport to travel.